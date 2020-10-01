 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Oct. 1
agate
Mid-Penn Girls Tennis

Mid-Penn Girls Tennis results, standings and schedule for Oct. 1

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;2-0;6-1

State College;1-0;5-0

Central Dauphin;1-0;5-2

Carlisle;1-2;3-2

Chambersburg;1-3;3-7

Mifflin County;0-2;2-8

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;5-0;8-0

Palmyra;6-1;7-3

Northern;3-2;6-3

Lower Dauphin;3-2;5-4

Cedar Cliff;2-3;4-5

Mechanicsburg;2-4;2-8

CD East;0-4;0-7

Red Land;0-5;0-8

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;7-0;7-0

Trinity;7-1;7-1

Camp Hill;6-3;6-3

Bishop McDevitt;5-4;5-4

Middletown;3-5;5-5

James Buchanan;1-8;1-8

Susquehanna Twp.;0-8;0-8

Wednesday, Sept. 30

CD East at Lower Dauphin, 4 (no report)

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4 (no report)

Central Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4 (no report)

Chambersburg at State College, 4 (no report)

Thursday, Oct. 1

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 3:30

Lower Dauphin at Carlisle, 4

Mifflin County at CD East, 4

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4

State College at Central Dauphin, 4

Cumberland Valley at Northern, 4

Hershey at Red Land, 4

Bishop McDevitt at Susquehanna Twp., 4

Middletown at Trinity, 4

Friday, Oct. 2

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 4

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4

State College at Hershey, 4

Camp Hill at James Buchanan, 4

CD East at Northern, 4

Carlisle at Palmyra, 4

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 4

Trinity at Susquehanna Twp., 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kellie Lynn Diodato
Obituaries

Kellie Lynn Diodato

Kellie Lynn (Miller) Diodato, 52, of Carlisle, PA passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born January 1…

John "JD" Dunsmore
Obituaries

John "JD" Dunsmore

John “JD” Dunsmore, 85, of Newville died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News