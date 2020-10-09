Related to this story

Angela I. Zimmerman
Obituaries

Angela I. Zimmerman

Angela I. Zimmerman, 52, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Services will be private. For a complete obituary visit www.…

Josephine M. Henry
Obituaries

Josephine M. Henry

Josephine M. Henry, 77, of Newville, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Chapel Pointe of Carlisle. She was born on October 15, 1942 in …

Marcus A. McKnight Jr.
Obituaries
Obituaries

Marcus A. McKnight Jr.

Marcus Acheson McKnight Jr., 95, a native of Carlisle and longtime resident of York County, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He no…