Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cedar Cliff;1-0;2-0
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Carlisle;0-0-1;0-0-1
Red Land;0-1-1;0-1-1
Chambersburg;0-1;0-1
State College;0-1;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Palmyra;1-0;1-0
Hershey;1-0;1-0
Mechanicsburg;1-1;1-1
Mifflin County;1-1;1-2
Waynesboro;0-2;0-2
CD East;0-2;0-3
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;2-0;2-0
Middletown;1-0;2-0
Trinity;1-1;1-1
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1
East Pennsboro;0-2;0-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;2-0;2-0
Northern;2-0;2-0
Boiling Springs;1-0;1-0
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
West Perry;0-1;0-1
James Buchanan;0-1;0-1
Big Spring;0-2;0-2
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Hershey 5, Waynesboro 1
Middletown 5, East Pennsboro 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No events scheduled.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Red Land at Chambersburg, 4
Trinity at Middletown, 4
Central Dauphin at State College, 4
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6:30
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp., 6:30
Lower Dauphin at Waynesboro, 6:45
Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7
Hershey at Palmyra, 7
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7
Northern at West Perry, 7
