 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30
agate
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer

Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30 series
Soccer 1.JPG

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cedar Cliff;1-0;2-0

Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0

Central Dauphin;1-0;1-0

Carlisle;0-0-1;0-0-1

Red Land;0-1-1;0-1-1

Chambersburg;0-1;0-1

State College;0-1;0-1

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0

Palmyra;1-0;1-0

Hershey;1-0;1-0

Mechanicsburg;1-1;1-1

Mifflin County;1-1;1-2

Waynesboro;0-2;0-2

CD East;0-2;0-3

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;2-0;2-0

Middletown;1-0;2-0

Trinity;1-1;1-1

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1

East Pennsboro;0-2;0-2

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;2-0;2-0

Northern;2-0;2-0

Boiling Springs;1-0;1-0

Shippensburg;0-1;0-1

West Perry;0-1;0-1

James Buchanan;0-1;0-1

Big Spring;0-2;0-2

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Hershey 5, Waynesboro 1

Middletown 5, East Pennsboro 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30

No events scheduled.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Red Land at Chambersburg, 4

Trinity at Middletown, 4

Central Dauphin at State College, 4

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 6:30

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp., 6:30

Lower Dauphin at Waynesboro, 6:45

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7

Hershey at Palmyra, 7

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7

Northern at West Perry, 7

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kellie Lynn Diodato
Obituaries

Kellie Lynn Diodato

Kellie Lynn (Miller) Diodato, 52, of Carlisle, PA passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born January 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News