Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 29

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
Cedar Cliff;1-0;2-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
State College;0-1;0-1
Red Land;0-1;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Mechanicsburg;1-0;1-0
Palmyra;1-0;1-0
Hershey;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-1;0-1
Waynesboro;0-1;0-1
CD East;0-1;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;2-0;2-0
Trinity;1-1;1-1
Middletown;0-0;1-0
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
East Pennsboro;0-1;0-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-0
Northern;1-0;1-0
Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-0;0-0
West Perry;0-0;0-0
Big Spring;0-1;0-1
James Buchanan;0-1;0-1
Monday, Sept. 28
Mifflin County at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 (no report)
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.
CD East at Mifflin County, 10:30 a.m.
Cedar Cliff 4, State College 0
Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 4
West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim, 4
Waynesboro at Hershey, 4
Big Spring at Northern, 6:30
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No events scheduled.
