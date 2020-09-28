Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cedar Cliff;0-0;1-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Mechanicsburg;1-0;1-0
Palmyra;1-0;1-0
Hershey;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-1;0-1
Waynesboro;0-1;0-1
CD East;0-1;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
Trinity;1-0;1-0
Middletown;0-0;1-0
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
East Pennsboro;0-1;0-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-0
Northern;1-0;1-0
Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-0;0-0
West Perry;0-0;0-0
Big Spring;0-1;0-1
James Buchanan;0-1;0-1
Monday, Sept. 28
Cedar Cliff 5, Susquenita 3
Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30
Mifflin County at Hollidaysburg, 7:30
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.
CD East at Mifflin County, 10:30 a.m.
State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45
Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 4
West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim, 4
Waynesboro at Hershey, 4
Big Spring at Northern, 6:30
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
-
Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
-
Mid-Penn Golf results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
-
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
- 8 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!