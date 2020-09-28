 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer

Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28 series
Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cedar Cliff;0-0;1-0

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0

Mechanicsburg;1-0;1-0

Palmyra;1-0;1-0

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-1;0-1

Waynesboro;0-1;0-1

CD East;0-1;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0

Trinity;1-0;1-0

Middletown;0-0;1-0

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

East Pennsboro;0-1;0-1

Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-0

Northern;1-0;1-0

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-0;0-0

West Perry;0-0;0-0

Big Spring;0-1;0-1

James Buchanan;0-1;0-1

Monday, Sept. 28

Cedar Cliff 5, Susquenita 3

Red Land at Cumberland Valley, 6

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 6:30

Mifflin County at Hollidaysburg, 7:30

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.

CD East at Mifflin County, 10:30 a.m.

State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45

Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 4

West Perry at Greencastle-Antrim, 4

Waynesboro at Hershey, 4

Big Spring at Northern, 6:30

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7

Tags

