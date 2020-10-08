Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;5-0;5-0
Central Dauphin;4-0;4-0
Chambersburg;2-2;2-2
Red Land;2-3-1;2-3-1
Cedar Cliff;2-3;3-3
Carlisle;0-3-1;0-3-1
State College;0-4;0-4
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;4-0;4-0
Mechanicsburg;4-1;4-1
Hershey;2-1;2-1
Palmyra;3-2;3-2
Mifflin County;1-3;1-4
Waynesboro;1-4;1-4
CD East;0-4;0-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Middletown;4-0;5-0
Camp Hill;4-0;4-1
Bishop McDevitt;3-2;3-2
Trinity;3-3;3-3
East Pennsboro;0-4;1-4
Susquehanna Twp.;0-4;0-4
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;5-0;6-0
Boiling Springs;4-1;4-1
Northern;4-2;4-2
West Perry;2-2;2-2
James Buchanan;2-3;2-3
Shippensburg;0-4;0-4
Big Spring;0-5;0-5
Thursday, Oct. 8
Central Dauphin 5, Red Land 0
West Perry 7, Big Spring 0
Mechanicsburg 7, CD East 0
Mifflin County at Hershey, 4 (no report)
Cedar Cliff 3, Carlisle 2
Middletown 2, Bishop McDevitt 0
Camp Hill 5, Trinity 0
Palmyra 6, Waynesboro 1
James Buchanan 1, Shippensburg 0
Boiling Springs 3, Northern 2
Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 0
Friday, Oct. 9
No events scheduled.
