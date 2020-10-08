 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;5-0;5-0

Central Dauphin;4-0;4-0

Chambersburg;2-2;2-2

Red Land;2-3-1;2-3-1

Cedar Cliff;2-3;3-3

Carlisle;0-3-1;0-3-1

State College;0-4;0-4

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;4-0;4-0

Mechanicsburg;4-1;4-1

Hershey;2-1;2-1

Palmyra;3-2;3-2

Mifflin County;1-3;1-4

Waynesboro;1-4;1-4

CD East;0-4;0-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Middletown;4-0;5-0

Camp Hill;4-0;4-1

Bishop McDevitt;3-2;3-2

Trinity;3-3;3-3

East Pennsboro;0-4;1-4

Susquehanna Twp.;0-4;0-4

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;5-0;6-0

Boiling Springs;4-1;4-1

Northern;4-2;4-2

West Perry;2-2;2-2

James Buchanan;2-3;2-3

Shippensburg;0-4;0-4

Big Spring;0-5;0-5

Thursday, Oct. 8

Central Dauphin 5, Red Land 0

West Perry 7, Big Spring 0

Mechanicsburg 7, CD East 0

Mifflin County at Hershey, 4 (no report)

Cedar Cliff 3, Carlisle 2

Middletown 2, Bishop McDevitt 0

Camp Hill 5, Trinity 0

Palmyra 6, Waynesboro 1

James Buchanan 1, Shippensburg 0

Boiling Springs 3, Northern 2

Cumberland Valley 3, Chambersburg 0

Friday, Oct. 9

No events scheduled.

