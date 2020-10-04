Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;3-0;3-0
Central Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Chambersburg;2-1;2-1
Cedar Cliff;1-2;2-2
Red Land;1-2-1;1-2-1
Carlisle;0-1-1;0-1-1
State College;0-3;0-3
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;4-0;4-0
Hershey;2-1;2-1
Mechanicsburg;2-1;2-1
Palmyra;2-1;2-1
Waynesboro;1-3;1-3
Mifflin County;1-3;1-4
CD East;0-3;0-4
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;3-0;3-0
Middletown;2-0;3-0
Camp Hill;2-0;2-0
Trinity;1-2;1-2
Susquehanna Twp.;0-3;0-3
East Pennsboro;0-3;0-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;4-0;4-0
Northern;4-0;4-0
Boiling Springs;2-1;2-1
James Buchanan;1-2;1-2
West Perry;0-2;0-2
Shippensburg;0-3;0-3
Big Spring;0-3;0-3
Saturday, Oct. 3
Greencastle-Antrim 5, Boiling Springs 0
Hempfield at Central Dauphin, ppd.
Cumberland Valley 8, State College 0
Chambersburg 2, Carlisle 1
Red Land 2, Cedar Cliff 0
Waynesboro 1, Mifflin County 0
James Buchanan 6, Big Spring 0
Bishop McDevitt 2, Susquehanna Twp. 1
Camp Hill 3, East Pennsboro 1
Palmyra 11, CD East 0
Northern 2, Shippensburg 0
Lower Dauphin 2, Hershey 0
Monday, Oct. 5
Greencastle-Antrim at Camp Hill, 6:30
Susquenita at East Pennsboro, 6:30
