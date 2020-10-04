 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;3-0;3-0

Central Dauphin;2-0;2-0

Chambersburg;2-1;2-1

Cedar Cliff;1-2;2-2

Red Land;1-2-1;1-2-1

Carlisle;0-1-1;0-1-1

State College;0-3;0-3

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;4-0;4-0

Hershey;2-1;2-1

Mechanicsburg;2-1;2-1

Palmyra;2-1;2-1

Waynesboro;1-3;1-3

Mifflin County;1-3;1-4

CD East;0-3;0-4

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;3-0;3-0

Middletown;2-0;3-0

Camp Hill;2-0;2-0

Trinity;1-2;1-2

Susquehanna Twp.;0-3;0-3

East Pennsboro;0-3;0-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;4-0;4-0

Northern;4-0;4-0

Boiling Springs;2-1;2-1

James Buchanan;1-2;1-2

West Perry;0-2;0-2

Shippensburg;0-3;0-3

Big Spring;0-3;0-3

Saturday, Oct. 3

Greencastle-Antrim 5, Boiling Springs 0

Hempfield at Central Dauphin, ppd.

Cumberland Valley 8, State College 0

Chambersburg 2, Carlisle 1 

Red Land 2, Cedar Cliff 0

Waynesboro 1, Mifflin County 0

James Buchanan 6, Big Spring 0

Bishop McDevitt 2, Susquehanna Twp. 1

Camp Hill 3, East Pennsboro 1

Palmyra 11, CD East 0

Northern 2, Shippensburg 0

Lower Dauphin 2, Hershey 0

Monday, Oct. 5

Greencastle-Antrim at Camp Hill, 6:30

Susquenita at East Pennsboro, 6:30

