Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;9-1;9-1
Central Dauphin;8-1;8-1
Chambersburg;5-4-1;5-4-1
Carlisle;4-4-1;6-4-1
Red Land;3-5-2;4-5-2
Cedar Cliff;2-7;3-7
State College;0-9;0-9
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;10-0;10-0
Mechanicsburg;8-2;9-2
Hershey;5-3;5-4
Palmyra;5-5;5-5
Mifflin County;3-6;3-8
Waynesboro;2-8;2-9
CD East;0-9;0-10
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Middletown;7-1;8-1
Camp Hill;7-1;7-2
Bishop McDevitt;6-3;6-4
Trinity;5-4;5-4
Susquehanna Twp.;1-8;1-8
East Pennsboro;0-9;1-11
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;9-0;11-0
Northern;8-2;9-3
Boiling Springs;6-2;6-2
West Perry;6-4;7-4
James Buchanan;3-6-1;3-7-1
Shippensburg;1-10;1-10
Big Spring;0-9-1;0-10-1
Monday, Oct. 26
Susquenita at Red Land, 3:45
Big Spring at Millersburg, 7
East Pennsboro at West Perry, 7
Mifflin County at Camp Hill, 7:30
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 3:45
Bishop McDevitt at Middletown, 4
Hershey at Mifflin County, 4
Red Land at State College, 4
Shippensburg at Susquenita, 4:30
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6:30
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30
Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30
Palmyra at Waynesboro, 6:45
West Perry at James Buchanan, 7
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Mifflin County at Hershey, 4
Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7
Thursday, Oct. 29
Waynesboro at CD East, 3:45
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 3:45
Central Dauphin at Red Land, 3:45
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp., 4
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6
Middletown at Camp Hill, 6:30
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 6:30
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7
Greencastle-Antrim at James Buchanan, 7
West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7:15
Friday, Oct. 30
Boiling Springs at Northern, 6:30
Saturday, Oct. 31
Northern at Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 10 a.m.
Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Palmyra, 1:30
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 5:15
