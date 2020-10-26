 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer

Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;9-1;9-1

Central Dauphin;8-1;8-1

Chambersburg;5-4-1;5-4-1

Carlisle;4-4-1;6-4-1

Red Land;3-5-2;4-5-2

Cedar Cliff;2-7;3-7

State College;0-9;0-9

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;10-0;10-0

Mechanicsburg;8-2;9-2

Hershey;5-3;5-4

Palmyra;5-5;5-5

Mifflin County;3-6;3-8

Waynesboro;2-8;2-9

CD East;0-9;0-10

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Middletown;7-1;8-1

Camp Hill;7-1;7-2

Bishop McDevitt;6-3;6-4

Trinity;5-4;5-4

Susquehanna Twp.;1-8;1-8

East Pennsboro;0-9;1-11

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;9-0;11-0

Northern;8-2;9-3

Boiling Springs;6-2;6-2

West Perry;6-4;7-4

James Buchanan;3-6-1;3-7-1

Shippensburg;1-10;1-10

Big Spring;0-9-1;0-10-1

Monday, Oct. 26

Susquenita at Red Land, 3:45

Big Spring at Millersburg, 7

East Pennsboro at West Perry, 7

Mifflin County at Camp Hill, 7:30

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 3:45

Bishop McDevitt at Middletown, 4

Hershey at Mifflin County, 4

Red Land at State College, 4

Shippensburg at Susquenita, 4:30

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 6:30

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 6:30

Camp Hill at Trinity, 6:30

Palmyra at Waynesboro, 6:45

West Perry at James Buchanan, 7

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Mifflin County at Hershey, 4

Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim, 7

Thursday, Oct. 29

Waynesboro at CD East, 3:45

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 3:45

Central Dauphin at Red Land, 3:45

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp., 4

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6

Middletown at Camp Hill, 6:30

Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 6:30

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7

Greencastle-Antrim at James Buchanan, 7

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 7:15

Friday, Oct. 30

Boiling Springs at Northern, 6:30

Saturday, Oct. 31

Northern at Mechanicsburg, 10 a.m.

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 10 a.m.

Cedar Cliff at Penn Manor, 10 a.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Palmyra, 1:30

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 5:15

