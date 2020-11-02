Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Nov. 2-7

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;11-1;11-1
Central Dauphin;11-1;11-1
Carlisle;5-6-1;7-6-1
Chambersburg;4-5-1;4-5-1
Red Land;3-6-2;5-6-2
Cedar Cliff;3-9;4-11
State College;0-9;0-10
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;12-0;12-0
Mechanicsburg;9-2;11-2
Hershey;5-3;5-4
Palmyra;6-5;7-5
Mifflin County;3-7;4-9
Waynesboro;2-9;2-10
CD East;0-11;0-14
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Camp Hill;8-1-1;9-2-1
Middletown;7-3;9-3
Bishop McDevitt;7-3;7-5
Trinity;5-4-1;5-5-1
East Pennsboro;1-9;2-12
Susquehanna Twp.;1-9;1-9
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;12-0;14-0
West Perry;8-3;10-3
Northern;8-3;10-6
Boiling Springs;6-5;7-6
James Buchanan;3-7-1;3-8-1
Shippensburg;1-10;2-10
Big Spring;0-10-1;0-12-1
Monday, Nov. 2
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4
Mifflin County at Camp Hill, 5
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Schedule unknown.
