Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Nov. 2-7
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;11-1;11-1

Central Dauphin;11-1;11-1

Carlisle;5-6-1;7-6-1

Chambersburg;4-5-1;4-5-1

Red Land;3-6-2;5-6-2

Cedar Cliff;3-9;4-11

State College;0-9;0-10

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;12-0;12-0

Mechanicsburg;9-2;11-2

Hershey;5-3;5-4

Palmyra;6-5;7-5

Mifflin County;3-7;4-9

Waynesboro;2-9;2-10

CD East;0-11;0-14

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;8-1-1;9-2-1

Middletown;7-3;9-3

Bishop McDevitt;7-3;7-5

Trinity;5-4-1;5-5-1

East Pennsboro;1-9;2-12

Susquehanna Twp.;1-9;1-9

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;12-0;14-0

West Perry;8-3;10-3

Northern;8-3;10-6

Boiling Springs;6-5;7-6

James Buchanan;3-7-1;3-8-1

Shippensburg;1-10;2-10

Big Spring;0-10-1;0-12-1

Monday, Nov. 2

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4

Mifflin County at Camp Hill, 5

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Schedule unknown.

