Mid-Penn Girls Basketball standings, schedule and results for Jan. 31

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;12-1;18-1
State College;12-2;15-4
Cumberland Valley;11-2;13-3
Altoona;9-5;10-8
Mifflin County;5-8;6-11
CD East;4-8;4-13
Harrisburg;4-9;6-11
Chambersburg;2-11;4-13
Carlisle;1-13;3-16
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Mechanicsburg;12-0;18-0
Susquehanna Twp.;8-4;15-5
Cedar Cliff;8-4;12-6
Lower Dauphin;8-4;12-6
Bishop McDevitt;5-7;8-9
Hershey;4-8;10-8
Palmyra;3-8;6-12
Red Land;0-13;0-19
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Trinity;10-0;14-3
Steel-High;8-1;12-5
East Pennsboro;7-3;11-8
West Perry;4-6;5-14
Camp Hill;3-7;4-13
Middletown;3-8;4-14
Milton Hershey;0-10;0-18
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
x-Shippensburg;9-2;11-6
Northern;7-3;11-6
Greencastle-Antrim;7-4;11-7
Boiling Springs;5-5;8-9
Big Spring;4-6;7-10
James Buchanan;4-6;7-12
Waynesboro;0-10;0-18
Thursday, Jan. 30
York Suburban 43, Big Spring 21
Friday, Jan. 31
Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30
Shippensburg at Northern, 7
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 7
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7:30
Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30
CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30
Allegany at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30
Central Dauphin at Harrisburg, 7:30
Susquehanna Twp. at Hershey, 7:30
Carlisle at Mifflin County, 7:30
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7:30
Trinity at Steel-High, 7:30
Hershey at Susquehanna Twp., 7:30
James Buchanan at Waynesboro, 7:30
Milton Hershey at West Perry, 7:30
Saturday, Feb. 1
Littlestown at Boiling Springs, noon
Red Land at Northeastern, 1
York Catholic at Camp Hill, 1:30
Notre Dame at Trinity, 1:30
State College at Berks Catholic, 2:30
Chambersburg at Hempfield, 2:30
Cumberland Valley at Parkland, 3
Northern at Greenwood, 4:30
Southern Fulton at James Buchanan, 6
Susquehannock at Palmyra, 6:30
Hershey at Spring Grove, 7:30
Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg, 8