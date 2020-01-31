Mid-Penn Girls Basketball standings, schedule and results for Jan. 31
Mid-Penn Girls Basketball standings, schedule and results for Jan. 31

From the Local sports standings, schedules and results for Jan. 31 series

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;12-1;18-1

State College;12-2;15-4

Cumberland Valley;11-2;13-3

Altoona;9-5;10-8

Mifflin County;5-8;6-11

CD East;4-8;4-13

Harrisburg;4-9;6-11

Chambersburg;2-11;4-13

Carlisle;1-13;3-16

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Mechanicsburg;12-0;18-0

Susquehanna Twp.;8-4;15-5

Cedar Cliff;8-4;12-6

Lower Dauphin;8-4;12-6

Bishop McDevitt;5-7;8-9

Hershey;4-8;10-8

Palmyra;3-8;6-12

Red Land;0-13;0-19

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Trinity;10-0;14-3

Steel-High;8-1;12-5

East Pennsboro;7-3;11-8

West Perry;4-6;5-14

Camp Hill;3-7;4-13

Middletown;3-8;4-14

Milton Hershey;0-10;0-18

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

x-Shippensburg;9-2;11-6

Northern;7-3;11-6

Greencastle-Antrim;7-4;11-7

Boiling Springs;5-5;8-9

Big Spring;4-6;7-10

James Buchanan;4-6;7-12

Waynesboro;0-10;0-18

Thursday, Jan. 30

York Suburban 43, Big Spring 21

Friday, Jan. 31

Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30

Shippensburg at Northern, 7

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 7

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 7:30

Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30

CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30

Allegany at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30

Central Dauphin at Harrisburg, 7:30

Susquehanna Twp. at Hershey, 7:30

Carlisle at Mifflin County, 7:30

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7:30

Trinity at Steel-High, 7:30

Hershey at Susquehanna Twp., 7:30

James Buchanan at Waynesboro, 7:30

Milton Hershey at West Perry, 7:30

Saturday, Feb. 1

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, noon

Red Land at Northeastern, 1

York Catholic at Camp Hill, 1:30

Notre Dame at Trinity, 1:30

State College at Berks Catholic, 2:30

Chambersburg at Hempfield, 2:30

Cumberland Valley at Parkland, 3

Northern at Greenwood, 4:30

Southern Fulton at James Buchanan, 6

Susquehannock at Palmyra, 6:30

Hershey at Spring Grove, 7:30

Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg, 8

