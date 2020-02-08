Mid-Penn Girls Basketball standings, schedule and results for Feb. 8
Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Central Dauphin;15-1;21-1

Cumberland Valley;14-2;18-3

State College;13-3;17-5

Altoona;10-6;11-10

Mifflin County;7-9;8-12

Harrisburg;6-10;10-12

CD East;4-12;4-17

Chambersburg;2-14;4-18

Carlisle;1-15;4-18

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Mechanicsburg;13-1;21-1

Susquehanna Twp.;10-4;17-5

Lower Dauphin;10-4;14-6

Cedar Cliff;9-5;15-7

Bishop McDevitt;7-7;10-9

Hershey;4-10;10-12

Palmyra;3-11;7-15

Red Land;0-14;0-22

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Trinity;12-0;17-4

Steel-High;9-3;13-7

East Pennsboro;8-4;12-10

West Perry;6-6;7-15

Middletown;4-8;5-16

Camp Hill;3-9;4-17

Milton Hershey;0-12;0-22

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

x-Northern;9-3;14-8

x-Shippensburg;9-3;13-9

Greencastle-Antrim;8-4;15-7

Boiling Springs;6-6;10-11

James Buchanan;5-7;9-13

Big Spring;5-7;9-11

Waynesboro;0-12;0-22

x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title

Saturday, Feb. 8

Cumberland Valley 49, Mt. Lebanon 39

Bellwood-Antis at Mifflin County, 7:30

Monday, Feb. 10

Danville at Mifflin County, 7:30

EAGLES 49, BLUE DEVILS 39

Cumberland Valley;15;6;12;16;—;49

Mt. Lebanon;13;7;6;13;—;39

CUMBERLAND VALLEY (49) — Abbie Miller 4 3-5 11, Parris Burns 0 0-0 0, Julie Jekot 9 2-5 22, Grace Phillips 0 0-0 0, Kylie Holcomb 0 0-0 0, Courtney Campbell 2 0-0 4, Lydia Krause 0 0-0 0, Sam Murphy 1 0-0 2, Dejah Hill 5 0-0 10. Totals: 21 5-10 49.

MT. LEBANON (39) — Anna Streiff 1 0-0 3, Bridget Bruni 0 0-0 0, Patrice Smith 1 1-2 4, Brooke Collins 2 1-2 6, Ashleigh Conner 4 3-7 12, Readan Murdoch 1 1-2 3, Morgan Palmer 4 1-1 11. Totals: 13 7-14 39.

3-pointers: Cumberland Valley 2 (Julie Jekot 2); Mt. Lebanon 6 (Morgan Palmer 2, Anna Streiff, Patrice Smith, Brooke Collins, Ashleigh Conner).

