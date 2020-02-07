Mid-Penn Girls Basketball standings, schedule and results for Feb. 7
Mid-Penn Girls Basketball standings, schedule and results for Feb. 7

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

x-Central Dauphin;14-1;20-1

State College;13-2;17-4

Cumberland Valley;13-2;16-3

Altoona;10-5;11-9

Mifflin County;6-9;7-12

Harrisburg;5-10;9-12

CD East;4-11;4-16

Chambersburg;2-13;4-17

Carlisle;1-15;3-18

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Mechanicsburg;13-1;21-1

Susquehanna Twp.;10-4;17-5

Lower Dauphin;10-4;14-6

Cedar Cliff;9-5;15-7

Bishop McDevitt;7-7;10-9

Hershey;4-10;10-12

Palmyra;3-11;7-15

Red Land;0-14;0-21

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

y-Trinity;12-0;17-4

Steel-High;9-3;13-7

East Pennsboro;8-4;12-10

West Perry;6-6;7-14

Middletown;4-8;5-16

Camp Hill;3-9;4-17

Milton Hershey;0-12;0-22

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

x-Northern;9-3;13-8

x-Shippensburg;9-3;13-9

Greencastle-Antrim;8-4;14-7

Boiling Springs;6-6;10-11

James Buchanan;5-7;9-13

Big Spring;5-7;9-11

Waynesboro;0-12;0-21

x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title

Friday, Feb. 7

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30

Red Land at Northern, 7

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7:30

Chambersburg at Harrisburg, 7:30

Middletown at Lower Dauphin, 7:30

CD East at Mifflin County, 7:30

Central Dauphin at State College, 7:30

Carlisle at Waynesboro, 7:30

West Perry at Susquenita, 7:45

Saturday, Feb. 8

Cumberland Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30

Bellwood-Antis at Mifflin County, 7:30

