Mid-Penn Girls Basketball standings, schedule and results for Feb. 7

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
x-Central Dauphin;14-1;20-1
State College;13-2;17-4
Cumberland Valley;13-2;16-3
Altoona;10-5;11-9
Mifflin County;6-9;7-12
Harrisburg;5-10;9-12
CD East;4-11;4-16
Chambersburg;2-13;4-17
Carlisle;1-15;3-18
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Mechanicsburg;13-1;21-1
Susquehanna Twp.;10-4;17-5
Lower Dauphin;10-4;14-6
Cedar Cliff;9-5;15-7
Bishop McDevitt;7-7;10-9
Hershey;4-10;10-12
Palmyra;3-11;7-15
Red Land;0-14;0-21
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
y-Trinity;12-0;17-4
Steel-High;9-3;13-7
East Pennsboro;8-4;12-10
West Perry;6-6;7-14
Middletown;4-8;5-16
Camp Hill;3-9;4-17
Milton Hershey;0-12;0-22
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
x-Northern;9-3;13-8
x-Shippensburg;9-3;13-9
Greencastle-Antrim;8-4;14-7
Boiling Springs;6-6;10-11
James Buchanan;5-7;9-13
Big Spring;5-7;9-11
Waynesboro;0-12;0-21
x-claimed a share of division title;y-claimed outright division title
Friday, Feb. 7
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30
Red Land at Northern, 7
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 7:30
Chambersburg at Harrisburg, 7:30
Middletown at Lower Dauphin, 7:30
CD East at Mifflin County, 7:30
Central Dauphin at State College, 7:30
Carlisle at Waynesboro, 7:30
West Perry at Susquenita, 7:45
Saturday, Feb. 8
Cumberland Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30
Bellwood-Antis at Mifflin County, 7:30