Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;1-0;1-0
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-1
Chambersburg;0-1;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Hershey;1-0;2-0
Palmyra;1-1;1-1
East Pennsboro;1-1;3-1
Mechanicsburg;0-2;1-2
Red Land;0-1;0-1
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0
Boiling Springs;1-0;2-1
Big Spring;1-1;1-2
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2
Camp Hill;0-2;0-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;1-0;1-0
West Perry;1-0;1-2
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-2
Shippensburg;1-1;1-1
Waynesboro;0-1;0-1
CD East;0-2;0-2
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 4
East Juniata at Mifflin County, 4
Shippensburg 8, CD East 0
Susquehanna Twp. 2, Big Spring 0
Northern at West Perry, 4
East Pennsboro 3, Mechanicsburg 2 (OT)
Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 4:15
Boiling Springs 3, Camp Hill 0
Cumberland Valley 3, Cedar Cliff 0
Lower Dauphin 1, Palmyra 0
Carlisle at State College, 6:30
Hershey at Red Land, 7:15
Thursday, Oct. 1
No events scheduled.
