Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30
agate
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;1-0;1-0

Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-1

Chambersburg;0-1;0-1

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0

Hershey;1-0;2-0

Palmyra;1-1;1-1

East Pennsboro;1-1;3-1

Mechanicsburg;0-2;1-2

Red Land;0-1;0-1

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0

Boiling Springs;1-0;2-1

Big Spring;1-1;1-2

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2

Camp Hill;0-2;0-2

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;1-0;1-0

West Perry;1-0;1-2

Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-2

Shippensburg;1-1;1-1

Waynesboro;0-1;0-1

CD East;0-2;0-2

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 4

East Juniata at Mifflin County, 4

Shippensburg 8, CD East 0

Susquehanna Twp. 2, Big Spring 0

Northern at West Perry, 4

East Pennsboro 3, Mechanicsburg 2 (OT)

Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 4:15

Boiling Springs 3, Camp Hill 0

Cumberland Valley 3, Cedar Cliff 0

Lower Dauphin 1, Palmyra 0

Carlisle at State College, 6:30

Hershey at Red Land, 7:15

Thursday, Oct. 1

No events scheduled.

