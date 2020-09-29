Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Sept. 29

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;1-0;1-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-1
Chambersburg;0-1;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Palmyra;1-0;1-0
East Pennsboro;0-0;2-0
Hershey;0-0;1-0
Red Land;0-1;0-1
Mechanicsburg;0-1;1-1
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Susquehanna Twp.;1-0;1-0
Big Spring;1-0;1-1
Boiling Springs;0-0;1-1
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;1-0;1-0
West Perry;1-0;1-2
CD East;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-2
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
Waynesboro;0-1;0-1
Monday, Sept. 28
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4 (ppd. TBA)
East Pennsboro at Hershey, 4:15 (no report)
CD East at Greencastle-Antrim, 5 (no report)
Tuesday, Sept. 29
No events scheduled.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 4
East Juniata at Mifflin County, 4
CD East at Shippensburg, 4
Big Spring at Susquehanna Twp., 4
Northern at West Perry, 4
East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg, 4:15
Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 4:15
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill, 6:15
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6:30
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra, 6:30
Carlisle at State College, 6:30
Hershey at Red Land, 7:15
