Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;0-0;2-0
Hershey;0-0;1-0
Mechanicsburg;0-0;1-0
Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0
Palmyra;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-0;0-0
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Big Spring;1-0;1-1
Boiling Springs;0-0;1-1
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0
Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
CD East;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-2
West Perry;0-0;0-2
Monday, Sept. 28
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4 (ppd. TBA)
Northern at Shippensburg, 4
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp., 4
Big Spring 2, Bishop McDevitt 0
East Pennsboro at Hershey, 4:15
West Perry at Waynesboro, 4:15
CD East at Greencastle-Antrim, 5
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 5:30
Chambersburg at State College, 6:30
Palmyra at Red Land, 7:15
Tuesday, Sept. 29
No events scheduled.
