 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25
agate
Mid-Penn Field Hockey

Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Sept. 25 series
Field Hockey 1.JPG

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;0-0;0-0

Bishop McDevitt;0-0;0-0

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

CD East;0-0;0-0

Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

West Perry;0-0;0-0

Friday, Sept. 25

No events scheduled.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Mechanicsburg at Big Spring, 10 a.m.

Hershey at Central Dauphin, 2

Boiling Springs Tournament

Boiling Springs vs. Greencastle-Antrim, 9 a.m.

East Pennsboro vs. Bishop McDevitt, 10:30 a.m.

Consolation, noon

Championship, 1:30

PeCo Tournament

Greenwood vs. Newport, 9 a.m.

West Perry vs. Susquenita, 10:30 a.m.

Consolation, 12:30

Championship, 2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kellie Lynn Diodato
Obituaries

Kellie Lynn Diodato

Kellie Lynn (Miller) Diodato, 52, of Carlisle, PA passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was born January 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News