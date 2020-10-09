 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9
Mid-Penn Field Hockey

Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;3-0;3-1

State College;2-1;3-1

Cumberland Valley;2-1;2-2

Carlisle;1-2;1-2

Cedar Cliff;1-1;1-1

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-4;0-4

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;4-0;5-0

Palmyra;4-1;4-1

Hershey;3-2;4-2

East Pennsboro;2-2;5-2

Mechanicsburg;0-4;1-4

Red Land;0-4;0-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;3-0;4-2

Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;3-0

Camp Hill;2-2;2-3

Big Spring;1-3;1-4

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Bishop McDevitt;0-3;1-4

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;4-0;4-0

Greencastle-Antrim;2-1;2-3

West Perry;2-1-1;2-3-1

Shippensburg;1-1-1;1-1-1

Waynesboro;1-3;1-3

CD East;0-4;1-4

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Huntingdon at Waynesboro (no report)

Friday, Oct. 9

Central Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4

Bishop McDevitt at Susquehanna Twp., 4

Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 4

Carlisle at Big Spring, 4:15

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7

Saturday, Oct. 10

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 10 a.m.

State College at Line Mountain, 11 a.m.

East Pennsboro at Lower Dauphin, 2:30

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 5:45

Hershey at Palmyra, 6

CD East at Northern, 6:15

