Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;3-0;3-1
State College;2-1;3-1
Cumberland Valley;2-1;2-2
Carlisle;1-2;1-2
Cedar Cliff;1-1;1-1
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-4;0-4
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;4-0;5-0
Palmyra;4-1;4-1
Hershey;3-2;4-2
East Pennsboro;2-2;5-2
Mechanicsburg;0-4;1-4
Red Land;0-4;0-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;3-0;4-2
Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;3-0
Camp Hill;2-2;2-3
Big Spring;1-3;1-4
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Bishop McDevitt;0-3;1-4
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;4-0;4-0
Greencastle-Antrim;2-1;2-3
West Perry;2-1-1;2-3-1
Shippensburg;1-1-1;1-1-1
Waynesboro;1-3;1-3
CD East;0-4;1-4
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Huntingdon at Waynesboro (no report)
Thursday, Oct. 8
CD East 2, Hamburg 0
East Pennsboro 4, Greenwood 2
Palmyra 4, Hershey 3
Friday, Oct. 9
Central Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4
Bishop McDevitt at Susquehanna Twp., 4
Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 4
Carlisle at Big Spring, 4:15
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8
-
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8
-
Mid-Penn Girls Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8
-
Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8
- 7 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!