Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 7

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;2-0;2-1
State College;2-1;3-1
Cumberland Valley;2-1;2-1
Carlisle;1-1;1-1
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1
Chambersburg;0-3;0-3
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;4-0;4-0
Hershey;3-1;4-1
Palmyra;3-1;3-1
East Pennsboro;2-2;4-2
Mechanicsburg;0-4;1-4
Red Land;0-4;0-4
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0
Boiling Springs;2-0;3-2
Big Spring;1-2;1-3
Camp Hill;1-2;1-3
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Bishop McDevitt;0-2;1-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;4-0;4-0
Greencastle-Antrim;2-1;2-3
West Perry;2-1-1;2-3-1
Shippensburg;1-1-1;1-1-1
Waynesboro;1-3;1-3
CD East;0-4;0-4
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Northern 8, Waynesboro 0
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4
Red Land at Susquehanna Twp., 4
Huntingdon at Waynesboro, 4:30
Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6
Mifflin County at State College, 6:30
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15
Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:15
