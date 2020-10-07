 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 7
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 7

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;2-0;2-1

State College;2-1;3-1

Cumberland Valley;2-1;2-1

Carlisle;1-1;1-1

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1

Chambersburg;0-3;0-3

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;4-0;4-0

Hershey;3-1;4-1

Palmyra;3-1;3-1

East Pennsboro;2-2;4-2

Mechanicsburg;0-4;1-4

Red Land;0-4;0-4

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0

Boiling Springs;2-0;3-2

Big Spring;1-2;1-3

Camp Hill;1-2;1-3

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Bishop McDevitt;0-2;1-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;4-0;4-0

Greencastle-Antrim;2-1;2-3

West Perry;2-1-1;2-3-1

Shippensburg;1-1-1;1-1-1

Waynesboro;1-3;1-3

CD East;0-4;0-4

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Northern 8, Waynesboro 0

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 4

Red Land at Susquehanna Twp., 4

Huntingdon at Waynesboro, 4:30

Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 6

Mifflin County at State College, 6:30

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 7

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15

Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff, 7:15

