Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;2-0;3-0
Central Dauphin;2-0;2-1
Cumberland Valley;1-1;1-1
Carlisle;1-1;1-1
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1
Chambersburg;0-3;0-3
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;3-0;3-0
Hershey;2-1;3-1
Palmyra;2-1;2-1
East Pennsboro;2-1;4-1
Mechanicsburg;0-3;1-3
Red Land;0-3;0-3
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0
Boiling Springs;1-0;2-2
Big Spring;1-2;1-3
Camp Hill;1-2;1-2
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;3-0;3-0
Greencastle-Antrim;2-1;2-3
Shippensburg;1-1-1;1-1-1
West Perry;1-1-1;1-3-1
Waynesboro;1-2;1-2
CD East;0-3;0-3
Saturday, Oct. 3
Carlisle 1, Chambersburg 0
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, ppd.
Central Dauphin 4, Cumberland Valley 2
Palmyra 2, Mechanicsburg 0
East Pennsboro 4, Red Land 2
Lower Dauphin 2, Hershey 1
Greenwood 4, Boiling Springs 1
State College 4, Newport 3
Camp Hill 3, Big Spring 2
Waynesboro 3, CD East 1
Shippensburg 2, West Perry 2
Monday, Oct. 5
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4
CD East at West Perry, 4
Line Mountain at Big Spring, 4:15
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4:15
Camp Hill at Susquenita, 4:30
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7:15
Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:30
