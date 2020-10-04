 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4
Mid-Penn Field Hockey

Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 4

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;2-0;3-0

Central Dauphin;2-0;2-1

Cumberland Valley;1-1;1-1

Carlisle;1-1;1-1

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1

Chambersburg;0-3;0-3

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;3-0;3-0

Hershey;2-1;3-1

Palmyra;2-1;2-1

East Pennsboro;2-1;4-1

Mechanicsburg;0-3;1-3

Red Land;0-3;0-3

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0

Boiling Springs;1-0;2-2

Big Spring;1-2;1-3

Camp Hill;1-2;1-2

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;3-0;3-0

Greencastle-Antrim;2-1;2-3

Shippensburg;1-1-1;1-1-1

West Perry;1-1-1;1-3-1

Waynesboro;1-2;1-2

CD East;0-3;0-3

Saturday, Oct. 3

Carlisle 1, Chambersburg 0

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, ppd.

Central Dauphin 4, Cumberland Valley 2

Palmyra 2, Mechanicsburg 0

East Pennsboro 4, Red Land 2

Lower Dauphin 2, Hershey 1

Greenwood 4, Boiling Springs 1

State College 4, Newport 3

Camp Hill 3, Big Spring 2

Waynesboro 3, CD East 1

Shippensburg 2, West Perry 2

Monday, Oct. 5

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4

CD East at West Perry, 4

Line Mountain at Big Spring, 4:15

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4:15

Camp Hill at Susquenita, 4:30

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7:15

Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:30

