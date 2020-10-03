 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 3
Mid-Penn Field Hockey

Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 3

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;2-0;2-0

Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0

Central Dauphin;1-0;1-1

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1

Carlisle;0-1;0-1

Chambersburg;0-2;0-2

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;2-0;3-0

Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0

Palmyra;1-1;1-1

East Pennsboro;1-1;3-1

Mechanicsburg;0-2;1-2

Red Land;0-2;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0

Boiling Springs;1-0;2-1

Big Spring;1-1;1-2

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2

Camp Hill;0-2;0-2

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;2-0;2-0

Greencastle-Antrim;2-0;2-2

Shippensburg;1-1;1-1

West Perry;1-1;1-3

Waynesboro;0-2;0-2

CD East;0-2;0-2

Saturday, Oct. 3

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 10 a.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 10 a.m.

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 10 a.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 11 a.m.

Red Land at East Pennsboro, 2

Hershey at Lower Dauphin, 2:30

Greenwood at Boiling Springs, 2:45

Newport at State College, 3

Camp Hill at Big Spring, 4

Waynesboro at CD East, 4

Shippensburg at West Perry, 4

Monday, Oct. 5

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4

CD East at West Perry, 4

Line Mountain at Big Spring, 4:15

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4:15

Camp Hill at Susquenita, 4:30

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7:15

Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:30

