Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 3

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;2-0;2-0
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;1-1
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1
Carlisle;0-1;0-1
Chambersburg;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;2-0;3-0
Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Palmyra;1-1;1-1
East Pennsboro;1-1;3-1
Mechanicsburg;0-2;1-2
Red Land;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0
Boiling Springs;1-0;2-1
Big Spring;1-1;1-2
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2
Camp Hill;0-2;0-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;2-0;2-0
Greencastle-Antrim;2-0;2-2
Shippensburg;1-1;1-1
West Perry;1-1;1-3
Waynesboro;0-2;0-2
CD East;0-2;0-2
Saturday, Oct. 3
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 10 a.m.
Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 10 a.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 11 a.m.
Red Land at East Pennsboro, 2
Hershey at Lower Dauphin, 2:30
Greenwood at Boiling Springs, 2:45
Newport at State College, 3
Camp Hill at Big Spring, 4
Waynesboro at CD East, 4
Shippensburg at West Perry, 4
Monday, Oct. 5
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4
Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 4
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 4
CD East at West Perry, 4
Line Mountain at Big Spring, 4:15
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4:15
Camp Hill at Susquenita, 4:30
State College at Cumberland Valley, 6
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15
Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7:15
Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:30
