Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31
agate
Mid-Penn Field Hockey

Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31 series
Field Hockey 1.JPG

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;9-0;10-1

Cumberland Valley;6-2-1;6-3-1

State College;5-3-1;6-3-1

Mifflin County;2-1-1;3-1-1

Cedar Cliff;3-6;3-6

Carlisle;1-7-1;3-7-1

Chambersburg;0-7;0-7

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;10-0;11-0

Palmyra;9-2;9-2

Hershey;6-5;7-5

East Pennsboro;4-6;7-6

Mechanicsburg;1-9;2-9

Red Land;1-9;2-10

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;7-0;9-3

Camp Hill;5-3;5-5

Susquehanna Twp.;4-2;5-4

Big Spring;2-6;3-7

Bishop McDevitt;0-7;1-8

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;11-0;13-1

Shippensburg;7-3-1;7-4-1

West Perry;5-3-1;5-5-1

Greencastle-Antrim;4-6;4-8

Waynesboro;2-8;2-8-1

CD East;0-9;1-10

Monday, Oct. 26

Mifflin County at Central Dauphin, 4

Greencastle-Antrim at Red Land, 4

State College at Cedar Cliff, 4

West Perry at Big Spring, 4:15

CD East at Susquenita, 4:30

Boiling Springs at Northern, 5

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6

Susquehanna Twp. at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4

Greenwood at Lower Dauphin, 7

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 4

Chambersburg at Mifflin County, 4

Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Twp., 4

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4

West Perry at Mechanicsburg, 5:30

CD East at Bishop McDevitt, 6

Central Dauphin at State College, 6:30

Camp Hill at Cedar Cliff, 7:15

Shippensburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30

Thursday, Oct. 29

Central Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4

Cedar Cliff at Susquenita, 4

Bishop McDevitt at Shippensburg, 4

Red Land at West Perry, 4

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 4:15

Friday, Oct. 30

Mechanicsburg at Camp Hill, 3:30

Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 6

Saturday, Oct. 31

Northern at Palmyra, 10 a.m.

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 10 a.m.

