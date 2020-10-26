Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;9-0;10-1
Cumberland Valley;6-2-1;6-3-1
State College;5-3-1;6-3-1
Mifflin County;2-1-1;3-1-1
Cedar Cliff;3-6;3-6
Carlisle;1-7-1;3-7-1
Chambersburg;0-7;0-7
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;10-0;11-0
Palmyra;9-2;9-2
Hershey;6-5;7-5
East Pennsboro;4-6;7-6
Mechanicsburg;1-9;2-9
Red Land;1-9;2-10
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;7-0;9-3
Camp Hill;5-3;5-5
Susquehanna Twp.;4-2;5-4
Big Spring;2-6;3-7
Bishop McDevitt;0-7;1-8
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;11-0;13-1
Shippensburg;7-3-1;7-4-1
West Perry;5-3-1;5-5-1
Greencastle-Antrim;4-6;4-8
Waynesboro;2-8;2-8-1
CD East;0-9;1-10
Monday, Oct. 26
Mifflin County at Central Dauphin, 4
Greencastle-Antrim at Red Land, 4
State College at Cedar Cliff, 4
West Perry at Big Spring, 4:15
CD East at Susquenita, 4:30
Boiling Springs at Northern, 5
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 6
Susquehanna Twp. at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4
Greenwood at Lower Dauphin, 7
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 4
Chambersburg at Mifflin County, 4
Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Twp., 4
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4
West Perry at Mechanicsburg, 5:30
CD East at Bishop McDevitt, 6
Central Dauphin at State College, 6:30
Camp Hill at Cedar Cliff, 7:15
Shippensburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30
Thursday, Oct. 29
Central Dauphin at Mifflin County, 4
Cedar Cliff at Susquenita, 4
Bishop McDevitt at Shippensburg, 4
Red Land at West Perry, 4
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 4:15
Friday, Oct. 30
Mechanicsburg at Camp Hill, 3:30
Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 6
Saturday, Oct. 31
Northern at Palmyra, 10 a.m.
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 10 a.m.
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 26-31
-
PIAA Class 2A Individual Golf Championships results for Oct. 19
-
PIAA Class 3A Individual Golf Championships results for Oct. 20
-
District 3 Girls Tennis Championships brackets and results for Oct. 19-24
- 8 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!