Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;4-0;4-1
State College;3-1;4-1
Cumberland Valley;4-1;4-2
Carlisle;1-3;2-3
Cedar Cliff;1-3;1-3
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-5;0-5
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;5-0;6-0
Palmyra;5-1;5-1
Hershey;3-3;4-3
East Pennsboro;2-3;5-3
Red Land;1-4;1-5
Mechanicsburg;0-5;1-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;3-0;4-2
Susquehanna Twp.;3-0;4-1
Camp Hill;2-2;2-3
Big Spring;1-3;2-5
Bishop McDevitt;0-4;1-5
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;5-0;6-0
West Perry;3-1-1;3-3-1
Shippensburg;3-1-1;3-1-1
Greencastle-Antrim;2-3;2-5
Waynesboro;1-4;1-4
CD East;0-5;1-5
Monday, Oct. 12
Greencastle-Antrim at CD East, 4
State College at Central Dauphin, 4
Red Land at Palmyra, 4
Waynesboro at West Perry, 4
Cumberland Valley 5, Carlisle 0
Shippensburg at Northern, 6:15 (ppd. TBA)
Susquehanna Twp. at Boiling Springs, 7
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7
Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:30
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Red Land at Camp Hill, 6
Cedar Cliff at State College, 6:30
Newport at East Pennsboro, 7:45
Wednesday, Oct. 14
State College at Chambersburg, 4:15
Waynesboro at Huntingdon, 4:30
Northern at Boiling Springs, 6
Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill, 6:15
Palmyra at Lower Dauphin, 7
Big Spring at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 7:15
Shippensburg at Central Dauphin, 7:30
Thursday, Oct. 15
CD East at Carlisle, 4
Friday, Oct. 16
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 6
Saturday, Oct. 17
Shippensburg at CD East, 10 a.m.
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 10 a.m.
Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 11 a.m.
Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 11 a.m.
Newport at Mifflin County, 11 a.m.
West Perry at Northern, 11 a.m.
Red Land at Hershey, noon
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 1:30
State College at Carlisle, 4
Susquehanna Twp. at Big Spring, 4:15
In this Series
Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17
-
District 3 Girls Tennis Championships Brackets
-
Mid-Penn Football results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12
-
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17
- 7 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!