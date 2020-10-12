 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17
Mid-Penn Field Hockey

Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;4-0;4-1

State College;3-1;4-1

Cumberland Valley;4-1;4-2

Carlisle;1-3;2-3

Cedar Cliff;1-3;1-3

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-5;0-5

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;5-0;6-0

Palmyra;5-1;5-1

Hershey;3-3;4-3

East Pennsboro;2-3;5-3

Red Land;1-4;1-5

Mechanicsburg;0-5;1-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;3-0;4-2

Susquehanna Twp.;3-0;4-1

Camp Hill;2-2;2-3

Big Spring;1-3;2-5

Bishop McDevitt;0-4;1-5

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;5-0;6-0

West Perry;3-1-1;3-3-1

Shippensburg;3-1-1;3-1-1

Greencastle-Antrim;2-3;2-5

Waynesboro;1-4;1-4

CD East;0-5;1-5

Monday, Oct. 12

Greencastle-Antrim at CD East, 4

State College at Central Dauphin, 4

Red Land at Palmyra, 4

Waynesboro at West Perry, 4

Cumberland Valley 5, Carlisle 0

Shippensburg at Northern, 6:15 (ppd. TBA)

Susquehanna Twp. at Boiling Springs, 7

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7

Hershey at East Pennsboro, 7:30

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Red Land at Camp Hill, 6

Cedar Cliff at State College, 6:30

Newport at East Pennsboro, 7:45

Wednesday, Oct. 14

State College at Chambersburg, 4:15

Waynesboro at Huntingdon, 4:30

Northern at Boiling Springs, 6

Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill, 6:15

Palmyra at Lower Dauphin, 7

Big Spring at Bishop McDevitt, 7:15

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 7:15

Shippensburg at Central Dauphin, 7:30

Thursday, Oct. 15

CD East at Carlisle, 4

Friday, Oct. 16

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 6

Saturday, Oct. 17

Shippensburg at CD East, 10 a.m.

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 10 a.m.

Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 11 a.m.

Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 11 a.m.

Newport at Mifflin County, 11 a.m.

West Perry at Northern, 11 a.m.

Red Land at Hershey, noon

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 1:30

State College at Carlisle, 4

Susquehanna Twp. at Big Spring, 4:15

