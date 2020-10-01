 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 1
agate
Mid-Penn Field Hockey

Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 1

Field Hockey 1.JPG

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

State College;1-0;1-0

Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0

Central Dauphin;1-0;1-1

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1

Chambersburg;0-2;0-2

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;2-0;3-0

Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0

Palmyra;1-1;1-1

East Pennsboro;1-1;3-1

Mechanicsburg;0-2;1-2

Red Land;0-2;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0

Boiling Springs;1-0;2-1

Big Spring;1-1;1-2

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2

Camp Hill;0-2;0-2

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;2-0;2-0

Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-2

Shippensburg;1-1;1-1

West Perry;1-1;1-3

Waynesboro;0-1;0-1

CD East;0-2;0-2

Wednesday, Sept. 30

East Juniata at Mifflin County, 4 (no report)

Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 4:15 (no report)

Carlisle at State College, 6:30 (no report)

Thursday, Oct. 1

No events scheduled.

Friday, Oct. 2

No events scheduled.

