Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Oct. 1

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
State College;1-0;1-0
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
Central Dauphin;1-0;1-1
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1
Chambersburg;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;2-0;3-0
Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Palmyra;1-1;1-1
East Pennsboro;1-1;3-1
Mechanicsburg;0-2;1-2
Red Land;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Susquehanna Twp.;2-0;2-0
Boiling Springs;1-0;2-1
Big Spring;1-1;1-2
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Bishop McDevitt;0-1;1-2
Camp Hill;0-2;0-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;2-0;2-0
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-2
Shippensburg;1-1;1-1
West Perry;1-1;1-3
Waynesboro;0-1;0-1
CD East;0-2;0-2
Wednesday, Sept. 30
East Juniata at Mifflin County, 4 (no report)
Greencastle-Antrim at Waynesboro, 4:15 (no report)
Carlisle at State College, 6:30 (no report)
Thursday, Oct. 1
No events scheduled.
Friday, Oct. 2
No events scheduled.
