Mid-Penn Field Hockey results, standings and schedule for Nov. 2-7

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;10-0;11-1
Cumberland Valley;9-2-1;9-3-1
State College;6-4-1;7-4-1
Mifflin County;4-3-1;5-3-1
Cedar Cliff;4-7;5-7
Carlisle;1-9-2;3-9-2
Chambersburg;0-9-1;0-9-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;10-0;12-0
Palmyra;9-2;10-2
Hershey;5-5;7-5
East Pennsboro;4-6;8-6
Red Land;1-8;4-9
Mechanicsburg;1-9;4-9
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;7-0;9-3
Camp Hill;5-3;5-7
Susquehanna Twp.;3-2;4-4
Big Spring;2-5;6-7
Bishop McDevitt;0-7;2-9
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;11-0;14-2
Shippensburg;6-3-1;7-5-1
West Perry;6-3-1;6-8-1
Greencastle-Antrim;4-6;4-10
Waynesboro;2-8;2-9-1
CD East;0-9;1-12
Monday, Nov. 2
Schedule unknown.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Schedule unknown.
