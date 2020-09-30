Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30

BOYS
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Chambersburg;2-0;2-0
Mifflin County;1-0;1-0
Cumberland Valley;1-1;1-1
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
CD East;0-1;0-1
State College;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;2-0;2-0
Hershey;1-0;1-0
Lower Dauphin;1-1;1-1
Mechanicsburg;0-1;0-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Trinity;0-1;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;1-0;1-0
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
West Perry;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
GIRLS
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Chambersburg;2-0;2-0
Mifflin County;1-0;1-0
Cumberland Valley;1-1;1-1
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0
CD East;0-1;0-1
State College;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;2-0;2-0
Hershey;1-0;1-0
Lower Dauphin;1-1;1-1
Mechanicsburg;0-1;0-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Trinity;0-1;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;1-0;1-0
Big Spring;0-0;0-0
Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0
James Buchanan;0-0;0-0
Waynesboro;0-0;0-0
West Perry;0-0;0-0
Shippensburg;0-1;0-1
Tuesday, Sept. 29
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4:30 (no report)
Greencastle-Antrim, West Perry at Waynesboro, 4:30 (no report)
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No events scheduled.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Trinity at Camp Hill, 3:30
Big Spring, West Perry at Shippensburg, 4
State College at Carlisle, 4:30
Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley at CD East, 4:30
Lower Dauphin, Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:30
Mifflin County at Chambersburg, 4:30
Bishop McDevitt, Middletown, Newport at East Pennsboro, 4:30
Red Land, Susquehanna Twp. at Hershey, 4:30
Boiling Springs, Greencastle-Antrim at James Buchanan, 4:30
