Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28
Mid-Penn Cross Country

Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Sept. 28

BOYS

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

CD East;0-0;0-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Trinity;0-1;0-1

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;0-0;0-0

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

West Perry;0-0;0-0

GIRLS

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

CD East;0-0;0-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

Cumberland Valley;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Lower Dauphin;0-0;0-0

Mechanicsburg;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-0;0-0

Susquehanna Twp.;0-0;0-0

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;1-0;1-0

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

East Pennsboro;0-0;0-0

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Trinity;0-1;0-1

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Big Spring;0-0;0-0

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

Greencastle-Antrim;0-0;0-0

James Buchanan;0-0;0-0

Shippensburg;0-0;0-0

Waynesboro;0-0;0-0

West Perry;0-0;0-0

Monday, Sept. 28

No events scheduled.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 4:30

Chambersburg, State College at Cumberland Valley, 4:30

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 4:30

CD East at Mifflin County, 4:30

Middletown at Northern, 4:30

Lower Dauphin, Red Land at Palmyra, 4:30

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4:30

Greencastle-Antrim, West Perry at Waynesboro, 4:30

