Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9

BOYS
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;3-0;3-0
Chambersburg;5-1;5-1
Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1
Mifflin County;1-1;1-1
Central Dauphin;1-3;1-3
State College;1-3;1-3
CD East;0-5;0-5
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;4-0;4-0
Hershey;3-0;3-0
Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-2
Mechanicsburg;3-3;3-3
Cedar Cliff;1-2;1-2
Susquehanna Twp.;1-4;1-4
Red Land;1-5;1-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;4-0;5-0
Trinity;3-1;3-1
East Pennsboro;1-2;4-2
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
Northern;0-2;0-2
Middletown;0-2;0-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;6-0;6-0
Waynesboro;4-1;4-1
Shippensburg;2-1;2-1
Big Spring;2-3;2-3
James Buchanan;1-2;1-2
Greencastle-Antrim;1-4;1-4
West Perry;0-5;0-5
GIRLS
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Chambersburg;6-0;6-0
Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1
Central Dauphin;2-2;2-2
Mifflin County;1-1;1-1
Carlisle;1-2;1-2
State College;1-3;1-3
CD East;0-5;0-5
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;3-0;3-0
Mechanicsburg;5-1;5-1
Palmyra;3-1;3-1
Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-2
Red Land;2-4;2-4
Cedar Cliff;0-3;0-3
Susquehanna Twp.;0-5;0-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;2-0;2-0
Bishop McDevitt;3-1;4-1
Trinity;2-2;2-2
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
Middletown;0-1;0-1
East Pennsboro;0-2;0-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;5-0;5-0
James Buchanan;3-0;3-0
Boiling Springs;4-2;4-2
Shippensburg;2-1;2-1
Big Spring;2-3;2-3
West Perry;0-5;0-5
Greencastle-Antrim;0-5;0-5
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey, 4:30 (no report)
Thursday, Oct. 8
Camp Hill, West Shore Christian at Middletown, 4 (no report)
James Buchanan, Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 (no report)
Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:30 (ppd. 10/15)
Friday, Oct. 9
No events scheduled.
Saturday, Oct. 10
CD East, Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt, 10 a.m.
