Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9
Mid-Penn Cross Country

Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 9

BOYS

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;3-0;3-0

Chambersburg;5-1;5-1

Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1

Mifflin County;1-1;1-1

Central Dauphin;1-3;1-3

State College;1-3;1-3

CD East;0-5;0-5

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Palmyra;4-0;4-0

Hershey;3-0;3-0

Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-2

Mechanicsburg;3-3;3-3

Cedar Cliff;1-2;1-2

Susquehanna Twp.;1-4;1-4

Red Land;1-5;1-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;4-0;5-0

Trinity;3-1;3-1

East Pennsboro;1-2;4-2

Camp Hill;0-1;0-1

Northern;0-2;0-2

Middletown;0-2;0-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;6-0;6-0

Waynesboro;4-1;4-1

Shippensburg;2-1;2-1

Big Spring;2-3;2-3

James Buchanan;1-2;1-2

Greencastle-Antrim;1-4;1-4

West Perry;0-5;0-5

GIRLS

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Chambersburg;6-0;6-0

Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1

Central Dauphin;2-2;2-2

Mifflin County;1-1;1-1

Carlisle;1-2;1-2

State College;1-3;1-3

CD East;0-5;0-5

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;3-0;3-0

Mechanicsburg;5-1;5-1

Palmyra;3-1;3-1

Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-2

Red Land;2-4;2-4

Cedar Cliff;0-3;0-3

Susquehanna Twp.;0-5;0-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;2-0;2-0

Bishop McDevitt;3-1;4-1

Trinity;2-2;2-2

Camp Hill;0-1;0-1

Middletown;0-1;0-1

East Pennsboro;0-2;0-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;5-0;5-0

James Buchanan;3-0;3-0

Boiling Springs;4-2;4-2

Shippensburg;2-1;2-1

Big Spring;2-3;2-3

West Perry;0-5;0-5

Greencastle-Antrim;0-5;0-5

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey, 4:30 (no report)

Thursday, Oct. 8

Camp Hill, West Shore Christian at Middletown, 4 (no report)

James Buchanan, Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 (no report)

Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:30 (ppd. 10/15)

Friday, Oct. 9

No events scheduled.

Saturday, Oct. 10

CD East, Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt, 10 a.m.

