Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8
agate
Mid-Penn Cross Country

Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8 series

BOYS

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Carlisle;3-0;3-0

Chambersburg;5-1;5-1

Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1

Mifflin County;1-1;1-1

Central Dauphin;1-3;1-3

State College;1-3;1-3

CD East;0-5;0-5

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Palmyra;4-0;4-0

Hershey;3-0;3-0

Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-2

Mechanicsburg;3-3;3-3

Cedar Cliff;1-2;1-2

Susquehanna Twp.;1-4;1-4

Red Land;1-5;1-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;4-0;5-0

Trinity;3-1;3-1

East Pennsboro;1-2;4-2

Camp Hill;0-1;0-1

Northern;0-2;0-2

Middletown;0-2;0-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Boiling Springs;6-0;6-0

Waynesboro;4-1;4-1

Shippensburg;2-1;2-1

Big Spring;2-3;2-3

James Buchanan;1-2;1-2

Greencastle-Antrim;1-4;1-4

West Perry;0-5;0-5

GIRLS

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Chambersburg;6-0;6-0

Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1

Central Dauphin;2-2;2-2

Mifflin County;1-1;1-1

Carlisle;1-2;1-2

State College;1-3;1-3

CD East;0-5;0-5

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;3-0;3-0

Mechanicsburg;5-1;5-1

Palmyra;3-1;3-1

Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-2

Red Land;2-4;2-4

Cedar Cliff;0-3;0-3

Susquehanna Twp.;0-5;0-5

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;2-0;2-0

Bishop McDevitt;3-1;4-1

Trinity;2-2;2-2

Camp Hill;0-1;0-1

Middletown;0-1;0-1

East Pennsboro;0-2;0-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;5-0;5-0

James Buchanan;3-0;3-0

Boiling Springs;4-2;4-2

Shippensburg;2-1;2-1

Big Spring;2-3;2-3

West Perry;0-5;0-5

Greencastle-Antrim;0-5;0-5

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey, 4:30 (no report)

Thursday, Oct. 8

Camp Hill, West Shore Christian at Middletown, 4 (no report)

James Buchanan, Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 (no report)

Big Spring boys 26, Greencastle-Antrim 32

Big Spring girls 15, Greencastle-Antrim 50

Chambersburg boys 20, Central Dauphin 41

Chambersburg girls 15, Central Dauphin 50

Palmyra boys 22, Mechanicsburg 34

Palmyra boys 15, Susquehanna Twp. 50

Mechanicsburg boys 15, Susquehanna Twp. 47

Mechanicsburg girls 19, Palmyra 38

Mechanicsburg girls 15, Susquehanna Twp. 50

Palmyra girls 15, Susquehanna Twp. 50

Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:30 (ppd. 10/15)

Cedar Cliff boys 28, Red Land 29

Red Land girls def. Cedar Cliff

Trinity boys 22, Northern 38

Northern girls 17, Trinity 46

Boiling Springs boys 15, West Perry 50

Boiling Springs girls 15, West Perry 50

Friday, Oct. 9

No events scheduled.

0
0
0
0
0

