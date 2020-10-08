Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8

BOYS
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Carlisle;3-0;3-0
Chambersburg;5-1;5-1
Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1
Mifflin County;1-1;1-1
Central Dauphin;1-3;1-3
State College;1-3;1-3
CD East;0-5;0-5
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Palmyra;4-0;4-0
Hershey;3-0;3-0
Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-2
Mechanicsburg;3-3;3-3
Cedar Cliff;1-2;1-2
Susquehanna Twp.;1-4;1-4
Red Land;1-5;1-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;4-0;5-0
Trinity;3-1;3-1
East Pennsboro;1-2;4-2
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
Northern;0-2;0-2
Middletown;0-2;0-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Boiling Springs;6-0;6-0
Waynesboro;4-1;4-1
Shippensburg;2-1;2-1
Big Spring;2-3;2-3
James Buchanan;1-2;1-2
Greencastle-Antrim;1-4;1-4
West Perry;0-5;0-5
GIRLS
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Chambersburg;6-0;6-0
Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1
Central Dauphin;2-2;2-2
Mifflin County;1-1;1-1
Carlisle;1-2;1-2
State College;1-3;1-3
CD East;0-5;0-5
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;3-0;3-0
Mechanicsburg;5-1;5-1
Palmyra;3-1;3-1
Lower Dauphin;3-2;3-2
Red Land;2-4;2-4
Cedar Cliff;0-3;0-3
Susquehanna Twp.;0-5;0-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;2-0;2-0
Bishop McDevitt;3-1;4-1
Trinity;2-2;2-2
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
Middletown;0-1;0-1
East Pennsboro;0-2;0-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;5-0;5-0
James Buchanan;3-0;3-0
Boiling Springs;4-2;4-2
Shippensburg;2-1;2-1
Big Spring;2-3;2-3
West Perry;0-5;0-5
Greencastle-Antrim;0-5;0-5
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey, 4:30 (no report)
Thursday, Oct. 8
Camp Hill, West Shore Christian at Middletown, 4 (no report)
James Buchanan, Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4 (no report)
Big Spring boys 26, Greencastle-Antrim 32
Big Spring girls 15, Greencastle-Antrim 50
Chambersburg boys 20, Central Dauphin 41
Chambersburg girls 15, Central Dauphin 50
Palmyra boys 22, Mechanicsburg 34
Palmyra boys 15, Susquehanna Twp. 50
Mechanicsburg boys 15, Susquehanna Twp. 47
Mechanicsburg girls 19, Palmyra 38
Mechanicsburg girls 15, Susquehanna Twp. 50
Palmyra girls 15, Susquehanna Twp. 50
Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:30 (ppd. 10/15)
Cedar Cliff boys 28, Red Land 29
Red Land girls def. Cedar Cliff
Trinity boys 22, Northern 38
Northern girls 17, Trinity 46
Boiling Springs boys 15, West Perry 50
Boiling Springs girls 15, West Perry 50
Friday, Oct. 9
No events scheduled.
