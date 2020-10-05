 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 5
Mid-Penn Cross Country

BOYS

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Chambersburg;3-0;3-0

Carlisle;1-0;1-0

Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1

Central Dauphin;1-1;1-1

Mifflin County;1-1;1-1

State College;0-3;0-3

CD East;0-3;0-3

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;3-0;3-0

Palmyra;2-0;2-0

Lower Dauphin;3-1;3-1

Mechanicsburg;1-2;1-2

Red Land;1-3;1-3

Susquehanna Twp.;0-2;0-2

Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;3-0;4-0

Trinity;2-1;2-1

East Pennsboro;1-2;2-2

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Camp Hill;0-1;0-1

Middletown;0-2;0-3

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;3-0;3-0

Boiling Springs;3-0;3-0

Shippensburg;2-1;2-1

Big Spring;1-1;1-1

Greencastle-Antrim;1-3;1-3

James Buchanan;0-2;0-2

West Perry;0-3;0-3

GIRLS

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Chambersburg;3-0;3-0

Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1

Central Dauphin;1-1;1-1

Mifflin County;1-1;1-1

State College;1-2;1-2

Carlisle;0-1;0-1

CD East;0-3;0-3

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Hershey;3-0;3-0

Palmyra;2-0;2-0

Mechanicsburg;2-1;2-1

Lower Dauphin;2-2;2-2

Red Land;1-3;1-3

Susquehanna Twp.;0-2;0-2

Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Bishop McDevitt;3-0;4-0

Trinity;2-1;2-1

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Northern;0-0;0-0

Camp Hill;0-1;0-1

Middletown;0-1;0-1

East Pennsboro;0-2;0-2

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Waynesboro;3-0;3-0

James Buchanan;2-0;2-0

Boiling Springs;2-1;2-1

Shippensburg;2-1;2-1

Big Spring;1-1;1-1

West Perry;0-3;0-3

Greencastle-Antrim;0-4;0-4

Monday, Oct. 5

No events scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Bishop McDevitt at Northern, 3:30

Big Spring, Waynesboro at Boiling Springs, 4:30

Carlisle, Chambersburg at CD East, 4:30

Mifflin County, State College at Central Dauphin, 4:30

Susquenita at East Pennsboro, 4:30

Cedar Cliff, Palmyra at Hershey, 4:30

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4:30

Lower Dauphin at Susquehanna Twp., 4:30

James Buchanan at West Perry, 4:30

