Mid-Penn Cross Country results, standings and schedule for Oct. 3

BOYS
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Chambersburg;3-0;3-0
Carlisle;1-0;1-0
Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1
Central Dauphin;1-1;1-1
Mifflin County;1-1;1-1
State College;0-3;0-3
CD East;0-3;0-3
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;3-0;3-0
Palmyra;2-0;2-0
Lower Dauphin;3-1;3-1
Mechanicsburg;1-2;1-2
Red Land;1-3;1-3
Susquehanna Twp.;0-2;0-2
Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;3-0;4-0
Trinity;2-1;2-1
East Pennsboro;1-2;2-2
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
Middletown;0-2;0-3
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;3-0;3-0
Boiling Springs;3-0;3-0
Shippensburg;2-1;2-1
Big Spring;1-1;1-1
Greencastle-Antrim;1-3;1-3
James Buchanan;0-2;0-2
West Perry;0-3;0-3
GIRLS
Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Chambersburg;3-0;3-0
Cumberland Valley;3-1;3-1
Central Dauphin;1-1;1-1
Mifflin County;1-1;1-1
State College;1-2;1-2
Carlisle;0-1;0-1
CD East;0-3;0-3
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Hershey;3-0;3-0
Palmyra;2-0;2-0
Mechanicsburg;2-1;2-1
Lower Dauphin;2-2;2-2
Red Land;1-3;1-3
Susquehanna Twp.;0-2;0-2
Cedar Cliff;0-2;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Bishop McDevitt;3-0;4-0
Trinity;2-1;2-1
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Northern;0-0;0-0
Camp Hill;0-1;0-1
Middletown;0-1;0-1
East Pennsboro;0-2;0-2
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Waynesboro;3-0;3-0
James Buchanan;2-0;2-0
Boiling Springs;2-1;2-1
Shippensburg;2-1;2-1
Big Spring;1-1;1-1
West Perry;0-3;0-3
Greencastle-Antrim;0-4;0-4
Saturday, Oct. 3
No events scheduled.
Monday, Oct. 5
No events scheduled.
Be the first to know
