The 2023 boys tennis season is underway.
As Sentinel-area teams gear up for the heart of the schedule with division races playing out and postseason berths on the line, here’s an update on each team with key players and notes.
MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Seng Pham
Record (through Wednesday): 2-2 (0-2 Commonwealth)
Key returning players: Arthur DeYoung, sr.; Atticus Renault, jr.; Christian Moore, jr.; Luke Moore, jr.; Ben Howland, jr.; John Forrester, so.; Chauncey Maher, so.; Jane Bruce, so.
Key losses: Rob Wellmon, Kane Muzik.
Top newcomers: Jackson Patton, so.
Outlook: DeYoung, who finished fourth in the Mid-Penn’s No. 2 singles bracket last year, brings veteran leadership to a relatively young Thundering Herd lineup. Carlisle took its lumps in early season matches against division front-runners State College and Cumberland Valley but look to compete throughout the rest of the Commonwealth schedule.
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Head coach: Nick Mallos
Record: 5-0 (3-0)
Key returning players: William Ong, sr.; Ross Kluger, jr.; Sami Kazi, sr.; Bhavpreet Singh, jr.; Ayush Tripathi, jr.
Key losses: Nikhil Khattar.
Top newcomers: Abhi Nadimpalli, sr.; Pranav Anbalagan, so.
Outlook: The Eagles’ strong start displays the program’s wealth of talent and experience. Ong returns after capturing Mid-Penn Class 3A singles bronze last year. He and Kluger also reached the conference’s district doubles final, and Kazi and Singh won the Mid-Penn’s 1 doubles bracket. Cumberland Valley has set itself up for more individual success and a chance to build on last year’s fourth-place finish in the District 3 Class 3A team tournament.
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Randy Bixler
Record: 3-3 (1-1)
Key returning players: Joel Wickert, jr.; Josh Albert, so.
Key losses: Bill Carlisle, Tyler Close.
Top newcomers: Austin Fulton, jr.; Matt VanSickle, fr.; Alex Anutvunov, so.; Aiden French, fr.; Geno Mateo, so.
Outlook: With no seniors in their lineup, the Patriots picked up some early season wins. A successful season could lay the foundation for another step forward.
MID-PENN KEYSTONE
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Joseph Diminick
Record: 2-3 (1-1 Keystone)
Key returning players: James Bechtel, Leland Pierce, Hunter Knosky, Trent Sunday.
Key losses: Kurt Schaeffer.
Top newcomers: Jackson Dibble, Nick Wilson, Noah Gallo.
Outlook: The Colts went 5-8 in Diminick’s first season at the helm, an improvement on their 2-11 campaign in 2021. They look to make even more improvement and push toward district playoff contention as the program grows.
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Brian Miller
Record: 3-3 (1-0)
Key returning players: Will Johnston, sr.; Gabe Fatzinger, sr.; Evan Davis, sr.; Xavier Karlsen, sr.; Will Gavin, sr.
Key losses: Colin Flack, Andrew Wetherhold.
Top newcomers: Ryan Buono, jr.; Zach Cameron, so.
Outlook: The Wildcats faced wild momentum swings last spring, losing their first five matches before winning five in a row. They’ve been around .500 in a more conventional way through the first few weeks of the season but look to pick up steam heading into the second half. Johnston finished fourth in the Mid-Penn’s Class 3A singles bracket last year and could make another run into the postseason.
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Tom Seltzer
2023 Record: 0-6 (0-1)
Key returning players: Braedon Rudy, jr.; Steven Fiscus, jr.; Sam Kessinger, so.; Logan Dohner, jr
Key losses: Omar Zia.
Top newcomers: Zach Graby, so.; Aidan Toole, jr..; Conner Engle, jr.
Outlook: The Polar Bears look to warm up in the middle stages of the season with a lineup of sophomores and juniors looking to turn a proverbial corner.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Greg Herb
Record: 2-2 (2-2)
Key returning players: Clayton Herb, sr.; Eli Morela, jr.; Blair Tronger, so.; Ian Lentz, so.
Key losses: Ducky Mueller, Gavin Dais.
Top newcomers: n/a.
Outlook: Herb finished third in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles bracket and provides a strong presence at No. 1 for a Lions lineup that features a mix of youth and experience.
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Pat Forsburg
Record: 3-1 (3-1)
Key returning players: Matea Jovic, sr.; Harris Ahmed, sr.; Logan Challenger, sr.; Benson Dang, sr.; Breydon Maggio, sr.; Ethan Bonsall, sr.
Key losses: Anthony Huynh, Josh Steinhart.
Top newcomers: Karem Megahed, so.
Outlook: Wednesday’s loss to Trinity was the Panthers’ first of the season after they had won 14 of the first 15 points in their three previous team matches. Jovic, who battled through an injury last postseason to the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles semifinals, leads a senior-laden lineup and looks for another chance to make noise in April.
Trinity Shamrocks
Coach: Tony Cooper
Record: 7-0 (5-0)
Key returning players: Andrew Tran, jr.; Jose Centenera, sr.; Silas Gross, sr,.; Ivan Laforme, Jackson Bayley, Zane Kannampully, Luke Schiffer.
Key losses: none.
Top newcomers: TBD.
Outlook: Coming off their first undefeated regular season in 2022, the Shamrocks returned their entire lineup and have carried the momentum into this spring, looking to build on last year’s District 3 Class 2A team quarterfinal loss. Gross was last year’s Mid-Penn 3 singles champion in the Class 2A tournament and Laforme and Bayley won the 1 doubles crown while Tran and Centenera settled for silver in their individual and doubles brackets.
