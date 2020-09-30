Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 30

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;1-0;2-0
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
State College;1-0;1-0
Carlisle;1-0;1-0
Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1
Chambersburg;0-1;0-1
Red Land;0-2;0-2
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0
Waynesboro;1-0-1;1-0-1
CD East;1-1;1-1
Mechanicsburg;0-1-1;0-1-1
Palmyra;0-0;0-0
Hershey;0-1;0-1
Mifflin County;0-1;0-2
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;1-0;1-0
Trinity;1-1;1-1
Bishop McDevitt;1-1;1-1
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
Harrisburg;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;2-0;2-0
Northern;2-0;2-0
Boiling Springs;1-0;1-0
Shippensburg;0-1-1;0-1-1
West Perry;0-1-1;0-1-1
James Buchanan;0-1;0-1
Big Spring;0-2;0-2
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Waynesboro 1, Hershey 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4
Thursday, Oct. 1
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 3:45
State College at Central Dauphin, 3:45
Chambersburg at Red Land, 3:45
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4
Carlisle at Big Spring, 6:30
West Perry at Northern, 6:30
Middletown at Trinity, 6:30
Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7
Palmyra at Hershey, 7
Waynesboro at Lower Dauphin, 7
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:15
Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill, 7:30
