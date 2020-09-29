Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 29

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0
Central Dauphin;0-0;1-0
Carlisle;0-0;0-0
Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0
Chambersburg;0-0;0-0
State College;0-0;0-0
Red Land;0-1;0-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0
Mechanicsburg;0-0-1;0-0-1
Waynesboro;0-0-1;0-0-1
Hershey;0-0;0-0
Palmyra;0-0;0-0
Mifflin County;0-0;0-1
CD East;0-1;0-1
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
East Pennsboro;1-0;1-0
Trinity;1-0;1-0
Camp Hill;0-0;0-0
Harrisburg;0-0;0-0
Middletown;0-0;0-0
Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0
Bishop McDevitt;0-1;0-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-0
Northern;1-0;1-0
Shippensburg;0-0-1;0-0-1
West Perry;0-0-1;0-0-1
Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0
Big Spring;0-1;0-1
James Buchanan;0-1;0-1
Monday, Sept. 28
Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:45 (no report)
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Mifflin County at CD East, 3:45
Northern at Big Spring, 4
Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 4
East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4
Hershey at Waynesboro, 4
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 6
Red Land at Carlisle, 6:30
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:30
Cedar Cliff at State College, 6:30
Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 7
Wednesday, Sept. 30
No events scheduled.
