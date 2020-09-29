 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 29
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer

Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Sept. 29

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0

Central Dauphin;0-0;1-0

Carlisle;0-0;0-0

Cedar Cliff;0-0;0-0

Chambersburg;0-0;0-0

State College;0-0;0-0

Red Land;0-1;0-1

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;1-0;1-0

Mechanicsburg;0-0-1;0-0-1

Waynesboro;0-0-1;0-0-1

Hershey;0-0;0-0

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Mifflin County;0-0;0-1

CD East;0-1;0-1

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;1-0;1-0

Trinity;1-0;1-0

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

Harrisburg;0-0;0-0

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Bishop McDevitt;0-1;0-1

Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;1-0;1-0

Northern;1-0;1-0

Shippensburg;0-0-1;0-0-1

West Perry;0-0-1;0-0-1

Boiling Springs;0-0;0-0

Big Spring;0-1;0-1

James Buchanan;0-1;0-1

Monday, Sept. 28

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:45 (no report)

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Mifflin County at CD East, 3:45

Northern at Big Spring, 4

Central Dauphin at Chambersburg, 4

East Pennsboro at Middletown, 4

Hershey at Waynesboro, 4

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 6

Red Land at Carlisle, 6:30

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 6:30

Cedar Cliff at State College, 6:30

Greencastle-Antrim at West Perry, 7

Wednesday, Sept. 30

No events scheduled.

