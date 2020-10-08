Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 8

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;4-0;6-0
Cumberland Valley;4-0-1;4-0-1
Chambersburg;2-1-1;2-1-1
State College;1-2;1-2
Cedar Cliff;1-3-1;1-3-1
Carlisle;1-3;1-3-1
Red Land;0-4-1;0-4-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;3-0-1;3-0-1
Palmyra;4-1;4-1
Waynesboro;2-2-1;2-2-1
Hershey;2-1-1;2-1-1
Mechanicsburg;2-2-1;2-2-1
CD East;1-4;1-4
Mifflin County;0-4;0-5
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Camp Hill;3-0-1;3-0-1
Middletown;3-1;3-1
Trinity;3-1-1;3-1-1
East Pennsboro;2-1-1;2-2-1
Bishop McDevitt;1-3-1;1-3-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-4;0-4
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;5-0;5-0
Greencastle-Antrim;3-1-1;3-1-1
Boiling Springs;3-2;3-2
West Perry;2-1-1;2-1-1
Shippensburg;1-2-2;2-2-2
Big Spring;1-4;1-4-1
James Buchanan;0-5;0-5
Thursday, Oct. 8
Cedar Cliff 3, Carlisle 0
Central Dauphin 4, Red Land 1
Middletown 2, Bishop McDevitt 0
Hershey at Mifflin County, 4 (no report)
Chambersburg 1, Cumberland Valley 1
Shippensburg 3, James Buchanan 0
Mechanicsburg 5, CD East 0
Northern 9, Boiling Springs 1
Palmyra 2, Waynesboro 1
West Perry 7, Big Spring 1
Friday, Oct. 9
No events scheduled.
