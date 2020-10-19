 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer

Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24

From the Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24 series
Soccer 1.JPG

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;6-1;8-1

Chambersburg;6-1-1;6-1-1

Cumberland Valley;6-2-1;6-2-1

State College;4-4;4-4

Carlisle;2-6;2-6-1

Cedar Cliff;1-6-1;2-7-1

Red Land;1-6-1;1-6-1

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;7-0-1;7-0-1

Hershey;5-1-1;5-1-2

Palmyra;4-3;4-3-1

Waynesboro;4-4-1;4-4-1

Mechanicsburg;3-5-1;3-5-1

Mifflin County;1-5;1-6

CD East;1-7;1-9

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Camp Hill;3-0-1;3-0-1

East Pennsboro;5-1-1;5-3-1

Middletown;4-2;5-2

Bishop McDevitt;3-3-1;3-3-1

Trinity;2-6-1;2-6-1

Susquehanna Twp.;0-6;0-6

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Northern;9-0;9-0-1

Boiling Springs;6-2;6-2

Greencastle-Antrim;6-2-1;6-2-1

Shippensburg;3-3-3;4-3-3

West Perry;2-5-2;2-5-2

Big Spring;1-7;1-7-1

James Buchanan;0-8;0-8

Monday, Oct. 19

CD East at Susquenita, 4:30

Middletown at Camp Hill, 6:30

Tuesday, Oct. 20

State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 3:45

Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45

Waynesboro at Mifflin County, 4

Bishop McDevitt at Susquehanna Twp., 4

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 6:30

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30

Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30

CD East at Palmyra, 6:30

Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 7

Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 7:15

Thursday, Oct. 22

Hershey at CD East, 3:45

Hollidaysburg at Carlisle, 4

Susquehanna Twp. at Middletown, 4

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6

West Perry at Big Spring, 6:30

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30

Central Dauphin at State College, 6:30

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7

Mifflin County at Lower Dauphin, 7

Red Land at Chambersburg, 7

Northern at Boiling Springs, 7:15

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30

Friday, Oct. 23

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp., 7:30

Saturday, Oct. 24

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 10 a.m.

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 10 a.m.

Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 11:30 a.m.

Mifflin County at Palmyra, noon

Cedar Cliff at Northern, 6:30

