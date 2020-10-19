Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 19-24

Commonwealth Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Central Dauphin;6-1;8-1
Chambersburg;6-1-1;6-1-1
Cumberland Valley;6-2-1;6-2-1
State College;4-4;4-4
Carlisle;2-6;2-6-1
Cedar Cliff;1-6-1;2-7-1
Red Land;1-6-1;1-6-1
Keystone Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Lower Dauphin;7-0-1;7-0-1
Hershey;5-1-1;5-1-2
Palmyra;4-3;4-3-1
Waynesboro;4-4-1;4-4-1
Mechanicsburg;3-5-1;3-5-1
Mifflin County;1-5;1-6
CD East;1-7;1-9
Capital Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Camp Hill;3-0-1;3-0-1
East Pennsboro;5-1-1;5-3-1
Middletown;4-2;5-2
Bishop McDevitt;3-3-1;3-3-1
Trinity;2-6-1;2-6-1
Susquehanna Twp.;0-6;0-6
Colonial Division
Team;Div.;Ovr.
Northern;9-0;9-0-1
Boiling Springs;6-2;6-2
Greencastle-Antrim;6-2-1;6-2-1
Shippensburg;3-3-3;4-3-3
West Perry;2-5-2;2-5-2
Big Spring;1-7;1-7-1
James Buchanan;0-8;0-8
Monday, Oct. 19
CD East at Susquenita, 4:30
Middletown at Camp Hill, 6:30
Tuesday, Oct. 20
State College at Cedar Cliff, 3:45
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin, 3:45
Carlisle at Red Land, 3:45
Waynesboro at Mifflin County, 4
Bishop McDevitt at Susquehanna Twp., 4
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 6:30
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 6:30
Shippensburg at Northern, 6:30
CD East at Palmyra, 6:30
Lower Dauphin at Hershey, 7
Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs, 7:15
Thursday, Oct. 22
Hershey at CD East, 3:45
Hollidaysburg at Carlisle, 4
Susquehanna Twp. at Middletown, 4
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6
West Perry at Big Spring, 6:30
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 6:30
Central Dauphin at State College, 6:30
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7
Mifflin County at Lower Dauphin, 7
Red Land at Chambersburg, 7
Northern at Boiling Springs, 7:15
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30
Friday, Oct. 23
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp., 7:30
Saturday, Oct. 24
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 10 a.m.
Trinity at Boiling Springs, 10 a.m.
Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim, 11:30 a.m.
Mifflin County at Palmyra, noon
Cedar Cliff at Northern, 6:30
