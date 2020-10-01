 Skip to main content
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 1
Mid-Penn Boys Soccer

Mid-Penn Boys Soccer results, standings and schedule for Oct. 1

Soccer 1.JPG

Commonwealth Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Central Dauphin;1-0;2-0

Cumberland Valley;1-0;1-0

State College;1-0;1-0

Carlisle;1-0;1-0

Cedar Cliff;0-1;0-1

Chambersburg;0-1;0-1

Red Land;0-2;0-2

Keystone Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Lower Dauphin;2-0;2-0

Waynesboro;1-0-1;1-0-1

CD East;1-1;1-1

Mechanicsburg;0-1-1;0-1-1

Palmyra;0-0;0-0

Hershey;0-1;0-1

Mifflin County;0-1;0-2

Capital Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

East Pennsboro;1-0;1-0

Trinity;1-1;1-1

Bishop McDevitt;1-1;1-1

Camp Hill;0-0;0-0

Harrisburg;0-0;0-0

Middletown;0-0;0-0

Milton Hershey;0-0;0-0

Susquehanna Twp.;0-1;0-1

Colonial Division

Team;Div.;Ovr.

Greencastle-Antrim;2-0;2-0

Northern;2-0;2-0

Boiling Springs;1-0;1-0

Shippensburg;0-1-1;0-1-1

West Perry;0-1-1;0-1-1

James Buchanan;0-1;0-1

Big Spring;0-2;0-2

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 4 (no report)

Thursday, Oct. 1

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 3:45

State College at Central Dauphin, 3:45

Chambersburg at Red Land, 3:45

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 4

Carlisle at Big Spring, 6:30

West Perry at Northern, 6:30

Middletown at Trinity, 6:30

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7

Palmyra at Hershey, 7

Waynesboro at Lower Dauphin, 7

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 7:15

Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill, 7:30

Friday, Oct. 2

No events scheduled.

