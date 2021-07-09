Michael Morales, RHP, East Pennsboro

Projected: First round, compensation, second round

Résumé: Projected to be picked as early as late first round in some mock drafts but more than likely to slide into the second, the question surrounding Morales is once he’s selected, will he sign with the team that drafts him?

Morales is a Vanderbilt University pledge, and Commodores skipper Tim Corbin is known for drawing high school grads to stay in college ball on their path to the pro ranks. Kumar Rocker, for example, was a projected first-round pick three years ago before Corbin lured him to Vanderbilt. Rocker is a top-10 favorite in Sunday’s first round.

If Morales chooses the professional route, the Panthers right-hander wields a fastball that easily touches the mid-90s, a curveball that has batters buckling their knees and a diving changeup that gauges in the low-to-mid-80s. In his final season in orange and white, Morales compiled a 0.77 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings of work.

MLB.com dubbed Morales the top prep arm in the state of Pennsylvania.

