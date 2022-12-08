Michael Duggan, sr., 152, Boiling Springs Dec 8, 2022 Dec 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After earning back-to-back bronze Class 2A state medals, Duggan returns for a senior season. With the Bubblers in Class 3A, he gets some different competition in a potential postseason run. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Medal Michael Duggan Competition Sport Bronze Postseason Class Bubbler Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 5 wrestlers to watch during the 2022-23 season