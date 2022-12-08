 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Duggan, sr., 152, Boiling Springs

  • Updated
  • 0
Boiling Springs' Michael Duggan

After earning back-to-back bronze Class 2A state medals, Duggan returns for a senior season. With the Bubblers in Class 3A, he gets some different competition in a potential postseason run.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News