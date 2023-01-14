You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website. Meet Micah ! The M litter are hound... View on PetFinder
Micah
Lovedrafts Brewing Co. of Mechanicsburg won best in show with their beer, Grim, at this year's Pennsylvania Farm Show's Beer Awards.
“I’ve been in seven or eight horse pulls with them at county fairs although this is my first time pulling at the Farm Show,” Few said.
The couple has been breeding, showing and selling draft horses since the early 1980s, specializing in North American Spotted Draft Horses.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
Reports indicate that there was no cause for emergency, despite the alarm and evacuation.
State Police said the woman failed to cross over into the eastbound lane of traffic through the tunnel and instead struck or ran through multiple barricade channelizers.
The DA's office said the investigation began after officials received a cybertip about child pornography being downloaded.
Travis Laughner, 32, and Taryn Laughner, 29, were each charged Tuesday after an investigation over loose dogs and harboring dangerous dogs over the last few weeks.
Police said the charges come after two days of incidents involving the two dogs, and after two weeks of complaints regarding them running at large.
Carlisle Area School District athletic facilities plan stalls; turf for football field still to be decided
Phase three includes a proposal to replace the current grass field at the football stadium with a synthetic turf field. The question of whether to keep the field grass or to convert it over to turf has yet to be decided.