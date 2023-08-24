After the seniors around her graduated, Schraeder ascends to the top spot of the Lions’ lineup. She established herself as a formidable player in a freshman campaign that saw her finish third in the Mid-Penn’s Class 2A singles tournament and qualify for districts in both singles and doubles.
Mia Schraeder, so., Camp Hill
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carlisle Area School Board voted 7-0 Thursday in support of the launch of Character Strong as a pilot program at Wilson Middle School.
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
Residents and people who work in the county are welcome to log in at https://arcg.is/1481b50 to take the survey by Oct. 31.
A 15-year veteran of the Carlisle Borough Police Department has been hired as the first supervisor of school safety and security for the South…
Today, Jon Mansch and Jennifer Anthony-Mansch live in an apartment near Community CARES in Carlisle, but their story began with both facing ho…