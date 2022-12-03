Menford is definitely the people's cat of the century! That's a lot considering that his three brothers are also human-loving... View on PetFinder
Menford
Two people are dead after a crash in Monroe Township Monday morning, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall reported Tuesday.
Curious Crafts: Carlisle Market of Curiosities to feature oddities, entertainment ahead of holiday season
"It’s a three ring circus of entertainment, food and drink and shopping," said Sarah Taby, owner of Miss Ruth's Time Bomb in Carlisle.
As of mid-November, the church had about $2.5 million of the $3.5 million needed to construct and equip the STEAM wing, Rev. Don Bender said. “We have more than enough money to break ground.”
Caprice purchased the mill after it was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 29. The company plans on converting the historic mill and former apartment building into a restaurant.
Carlisle Police are investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday evening near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue.
Boiling Springs native Charlotte Searle Buskill was completely surprised by an assembly of cheering students, colleagues, state and local dign…
Carlisle attorney and Dickinson School of Law graduate Hubert Gilroy believes change is inevitable, and whatever shape the law school takes as…
On Oct. 22, the Pacific Ocean rushed in around retired Army Col. Kenny Mintz's feet, completing his more than 3,000-mile walk across the United States.
Today's Sentinel police log includes reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Wormleysburg over the Thanksgiving holiday.
The basketball regular season tips off while Trinity football aims to extend the fall season one more week.