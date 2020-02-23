Members Only: Prepping for election season

It's a sure sign that election season is kicking into full swing for Cumberland County and Pennsylvania when the political letters to the editor start rolling in.

And we're here for what should be a heated election season highlighted by the presidential race.

I tend to get a lot of feedback about how we cover federal politics, but much less so on the reporting we do on schools, cities, counties and state government. This is a little surprising, since we devote much more of our reporting to the politics that exist within our county borders.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

And we've begun our work, listing who has filed for local races and keeping you to date about Cumberland County's voting machines. The April 28 primary for Pennsylvania looms large, and we've begun work on our election guide and lining up coverage for local candidate forums.

So as we enter this election year, I’d like to know what you want. What kind of election coverage would you like to see in The Sentinel and at Cumberlink.com? What’s helpful to you? What do you want to know? What would you like to see less of?

Please shoot me an email at jpratt@cumberlink.com. If you have questions, I’ll provide answers. If you have comments, I’ll listen.

Thanks for reading.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0