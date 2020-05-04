Members Only: How we cover a pandemic in Cumberland County

Stuck in the middle of pandemic like this, you welcome any brief happy distraction you can get.
For our team of 10 newsroom employees, that moment came this week when The Sentinel was named best overall newspaper in its circulation category while winning 17 individual awards in the Keystone Media Awards for work done in 2019.
It was a chance to offer a pat on the back for each of the people in this newsroom for work they've done to produce compelling stories, photographs and videos over the past year.
And now I double down on that praise, saluting a mighty staff that has been tireless in updates, analysis and grassroots reporting to chronicle this historic and unprecedented period. Jake Adams, Jeff Brown, Naomi Creason, Joseph Cress, Tammie Gitt, Michael Heaton, Zack Hoopes, Jason Malmont, and Mallory Merda are dedicated to the task at hand.
From our homes and out on the street, we continue to pound away to give you daily updates on the virus data and its impact on Cumberland County, the state and the nation. We track its impact on jobs, local business, schools, sports and our health care systems. And we tell you about the incredible stories these communities produce in unprecedented times like these.
Readership to our digital products has surged, driven by round after round of updated information at all hours of the day. I'm proud that our content is in demand and prouder still that we're offering all of our digital coronavirus material to our audience for free.
A huge thanks to readers who have sent along words of encouragement about what we're doing. It means so much to us. Helping readers navigate life as it is today is our ultimate goal. It's why we write and take photos.
As you can imagine, this work takes serious resources and we can't do it without subscribers. If you know someone who isn't a member, I hope you encourage them to join us. Our journalism depends on it.
We're already moving into coverage of what comes next and how and when our communities can navigate our way forward. Much more reporting is in the pipeline, and we're always looking for more ideas.
Thanks for helping us tell these stories.
Shoot me an email at jpratt@cumberlink.com if you have questions, comments or story tips that we can pursue. I will always listen.
Stay safe, and thanks for reading.
