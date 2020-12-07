Mechanicsburg wins PIAA second round game before pandemic hits

It's why when I think back to the reporting and stories I covered this year, almost everything has something to do with COVID-19.
It feels like 2020 didn't truly begin until March 11, at least for me, so that's where I'll start this reflection — my five most memorable stories of 2020 — on the strangest year of my career and life.
By the time I arrived at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, there was a clear weight in the air. The pandemic was hours from shutting down the entire sports world. There was a sense this might be the last game for a while, but we didn't know just what was in store.
And that's the setting for when this year took a wild turn.
I was at GM to see if Mechanicsburg girls basketball — led by breakout electrifying junior Talia Gilliard and rugged senior forward Logan Nutt — could make a little program history.
Boy, did they.
