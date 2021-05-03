Mechanicsburg High School prom - June 11

Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School has scheduled its prom for June 11 at a venue yet to be finalized, Principal Dave Harris said. “It will be outside and there will be safety protocols in line with the expectations of the state Department of Health and the school district, as of that date.”

The plan is to seek a large open space that would allow the event to be arranged in such a way to prevent the gathering of a large number of students in any one area, Harris said. “Our prom will be limited to the members of our Class of 2021. We will be working to include as many of the traditions from the past as possible.”