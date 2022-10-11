Mechanicsburg Halloween parade

Mechanicsburg kicked off the Midstate Halloween parade season Tuesday night.

Sponsored by the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, the parade drew thousands of visitors to line the streets of the downtown area.

Other parades scheduled for the month include:

Tuesday, Oct. 18 - New Cumberland

New Cumberland will host its annual Halloween parade beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 18.

Wednesday, Oct. 19 - Mount Holly Springs

The Mount Holly Springs Halloween parade begins around 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the borough. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 - Shippensburg

Shippensburg will host its 34th annual Halloween parade beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in the downtown area.

The parade takes place along East King Street and is hosted by the Shippensburg Kids Events Committee

Monday, Oct. 24 - Camp Hill

Camp Hill will host its annual Halloween parade beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

The parade route starts on Market Street in front of the Trinity Lutheran Church, continues west on Market to North 24th Street and then goes up North 24th Street to Walnut Street and ends at the Camp Hill Borough Building.

Awards will be handed out following the parade for Most Original, Princess, Spookiest, Funniest and Super Hero/Hero, Family/Group and Pets. Rain date is Oct. 25.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 - Carlisle

Carlisle will host its annual Halloween parade on Oct. 26.

The parade is fair weather only, with no rain date. The parade will line up at 6 p.m.

Street closures and parking begin at 5:45 p.m. North Street will be closed to all through traffic between East and Spring Garden Streets around 5:45 p.m. Parking is available at Weis Markets, McCarren's Supply, and Louther Street (North and South) Municipal Lots after 4:30 p.m. Parking is not available at Carlisle Alliance Church or Biddle Mission Park. These lots will be used for staging parade participants.

The parade route begins at 7 p.m. going west on East North Street to Hanover Street; south on Hanover Street to Willow Street; east on Willow Street where the parade disbands.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Newville

Newville will host its annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31.

Lineup for the parade begins at 6 p.m. on Broad Street and the parade begins at 7 p.m. The parade will be held rain or shine. Cash prizes will be awarded in various categories.