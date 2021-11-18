 Skip to main content
Mechanicsburg Christmas tree lighting

Mechanicsburg Tree Lighting

A crowd attends the annual Mechanicsburg Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 23, 2018 on the square.
  • Date: Friday, Nov. 26
  • Time: 5:15 p.m., tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.
  • Location: The corner of Main and Market streets in downtown Mechanicsburg
