Mechanicburg High School

In mid-September, Principal David Harris sent an email to students and parents of the Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School. In it, he announced that the school would be unable to hold its traditional homecoming pep rally and homecoming dance.

“Knowing we could not host these events as we typically have, we worked to add some events to ensure there would be fun opportunities to show their pride for the Maroon and Steel [the school colors],” Harris wrote.

In the lead-up to Friday night's homecoming game, the school hosted a spirit week of themes developed by student council members along with a door decorating contest tied to the themes.

The homecoming court and crowning of the queen and king were held at halftime during Friday’s game. There was mention of another event in the works for October.

“I know the pandemic has been a long haul for you,” Harris told students. “While some aspects of life have returned to what we expect, other aspects have not. We are on a journey. It is one that we cannot always see around the next turn nor when we will reach the conclusion, but I can assure you that we will be with you each step of the way.”

Harris thanked students for their role in helping the school stay open to in-person instruction five-days-a-week.

