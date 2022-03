Barr burst onto the scene his junior season with the Thundering Herd, and his presence will be greatly felt in his senior campaign. As a junior, the Carlisle outside hitter notched 341 kills, 116 digs and 75 aces in addition to receiving a 2021 All-Sentinel First Team nod. He helped Carlisle to a 9-11 last year record and will look to bolster that showing in his final go-around.